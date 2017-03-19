WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v St. Helens - 17:00:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v St. Helens - 17:00:00

 
Post a reply

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v St. Helens - 17:00:00

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:35 am
dickie mint Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 11:36 pm
Posts: 404
Location: Hiding from Ken Dodd
Saddened! wrote:
I'm not sure that's true. I'd love the RFL to explain why Adam Swift's try was chalked off? It was a ridiculous decision. Having been sent up as a try by Hicks, there was absolutely no hint of proof that he hadn't scored, yet the try was disallowed. Another decision going against Saints by the video referee that is just bizarre.

The one big disadvantage Catalans got was the forward pass, which I agree looked a horrendous decision.

It was Thaler and not the RFL what made the simple decision to disallow the try for being in touch, that's without even debating his grounding of the ball.
That ridiculous decision as you put it was his first of many, unfortunately for Catalan's they were all against them, for the last two weeks we've had Cunningham moaning about how the referee's have denied his club victories, I don't think there will be any negative comments' coming out of his gob this weekend, ten out of ten for Hicks and his two stooges for ensuring a Saints victory.

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v St. Helens - 17:00:00

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:01 pm
caslad75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 321
Location: derbyshire
Just watched the game. I'm not going to single out any calls as there were too many too mention, but Hicks was absolutely shocking yet again. I can't remember the last time he had a half decent game. He's not up to SL standard, in fact he isn't up to any standard. Possibly League 1, but thats pushing it.

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v St. Helens - 17:00:00

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:31 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4153
Location: Carcassonne, France
cas all the way wrote:
Jean alwayd has an excuse. Becoming real boring now pal. Catalan and Toulouse are under performing, just take it on the chin. Saints had Smith missing also so dont go on about having players missing.


Matthew Smith is a bit above average scrum half. Not a powerful game changing force like Theodore Fages.

Gregory Bird is a star player and a very important signing. His absence was felt, as was winger Jodie Broughton's.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cas all the way, caslad75, Cbr1000rr, ChampagneSuperRovers, Cronus, dodger666, ducknumber1, EX.SALF.UNI, GUBRATS, Hessle rover, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Kiyan, mrpurfect, Norris Cole, Paddyfc, ratticusfinch, Richie, stouffer, Wigg'n, wrencat1873 and 217 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,538,7392,78975,8634,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
46-6
WESTS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
10-16
ST GEORGE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
16-16
HUDDERSFIELD
  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
13-12
CASTLEFORD
  
...Full time
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  














c}