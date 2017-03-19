Saddened! wrote: I'm not sure that's true. I'd love the RFL to explain why Adam Swift's try was chalked off? It was a ridiculous decision. Having been sent up as a try by Hicks , there was absolutely no hint of proof that he hadn't scored, yet the try was disallowed. Another decision going against Saints by the video referee that is just bizarre.



The one big disadvantage Catalans got was the forward pass, which I agree looked a horrendous decision.

It was Thaler and not the RFL what made the simple decision to disallow the try for being in touch, that's without even debating his grounding of the ball.That ridiculous decision as you put it was his first of many, unfortunately for Catalan's they were all against them, for the last two weeks we've had Cunningham moaning about how the referee's have denied his club victories, I don't think there will be any negative comments' coming out of his gob this weekend, ten out of ten for Hicks and his two stooges for ensuring a Saints victory.