kobashi wrote: The officials did everything they could today to help St Helens get the win.

I'm not sure that's true. I'd love the RFL to explain why Adam Swift's try was chalked off? It was a ridiculous decision. Having been sent up as a try by Hicks, there was absolutely no hint of proof that he hadn't scored, yet the try was disallowed. Another decision going against Saints by the video referee that is just bizarre.The one big disadvantage Catalans got was the forward pass, which I agree looked a horrendous decision.