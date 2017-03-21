|
That last 20 minutes i honestly beleive was the pivotal point for the whole season. Going in to the Warrington home game on the back of that defeat, Radford under more pressure to play senior 1st choice XVII players that weren't 100% instead of putting in fresh legs/junior squad players as a 'free hit' type game (which worked as it should). two losses over that Easter would have left everyone feeling very despondant including the knock to players and coaches confidence.
As it was somehow the dobbins caved in and we turned it around, thank god!
Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:09 pm
Karen
People say the loss at Widnes was the start of our season but I'm with you, that final 20 minutes saw something click. There are many theories on why we suddenly realised we were capable of actually playing attacking rugby, and I doubt anyone of us will ever know what happened that afternoon. One thing though, it was one of the best atmospheres I've even been a part of and the memories of what we went on to achieve last season will ensure that I die a happy woman...just not yet I hope!
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:22 am
Leeds putting on free coaches for good Friday, should bring over a good following.
I hope we put on an offer and really market this game and try and get 15k plus for this game.
Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:27 am
Dave K. wrote:
Leeds putting on free coaches for good Friday, should bring over a good following.
I hope we put on an offer and really market this game and try and get 15k plus for this game.
Great stuff. Would be the best following so far anyway, but this will only increase it.
Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:00 am
DGM
Karen wrote:
People say the loss at Widnes was the start of our season but I'm with you, that final 20 minutes saw something click. There are many theories on why we suddenly realised we were capable of actually playing attacking rugby, and I doubt anyone of us will ever know what happened that afternoon. One thing though, it was one of the best atmospheres I've even been a part of and the memories of what we went on to achieve last season will ensure that I die a happy woman...just not yet I hope!
The team still carry that "last 20 minutes" mentality. Of the three close games this season, we've won two (Saints & Wakey) in the last quarter, and could've beat Catalans too.
In the not too distant past we've seen Hull sides roll over and get their bellies tickled, with players seemingly not that bothered, but this current lot never know when they're beaten, they graft to the end and have pride in the shirt.
