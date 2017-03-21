People say the loss at Widnes was the start of our season but I'm with you, that final 20 minutes saw something click. There are many theories on why we suddenly realised we were capable of actually playing attacking rugby, and I doubt anyone of us will ever know what happened that afternoon. One thing though, it was one of the best atmospheres I've even been a part of and the memories of what we went on to achieve last season will ensure that I die a happy woman...just not yet I hope!