That last 20 minutes i honestly beleive was the pivotal point for the whole season. Going in to the Warrington home game on the back of that defeat, Radford under more pressure to play senior 1st choice XVII players that weren't 100% instead of putting in fresh legs/junior squad players as a 'free hit' type game (which worked as it should). two losses over that Easter would have left everyone feeling very despondant including the knock to players and coaches confidence.

As it was somehow the dobbins caved in and we turned it around, thank god!