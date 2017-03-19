WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Attendance last night

Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:08 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6849
Location: Here there and everywhere
Jake the Peg wrote:
You weren't saying all of that when you missed hundreds of games while you were working overseas :lol:

Anyway, from being utter cack for years, if we could regularly drag 11k home fans in this season I think it would represent good progress


Admittedly, the 12000 mile round trip proved a bit of an issue....Those were the days pre internet commentary, I used to phone in to Humberside to listen to the game....
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:17 am
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25396
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Admittedly, the 12000 mile round trip proved a bit of an issue....Those were the days pre internet commentary, I used to phone in to Humberside to listen to the game....

Call yourself a supporter........ although I do seem to remember you making the trip for Cardiff in 05

Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:29 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6849
Location: Here there and everywhere
Jake the Peg wrote:
Call yourself a supporter........ although I do seem to remember you making the trip for Cardiff in 05


I was back in the UK at that point. Was overseas 2001-2003.

Then spent 2 years in Berkshire. That was a much more doable 470 mile round trip :wink:
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:12 pm
C for Cuckoo
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 2926
Location: Hull
Fans have to do their bit. I've got two new fans with me this year. Word if mouth is the best marketing there is.

Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:28 pm
odd shaped balls
Joined: Mon May 23, 2005 11:52 pm
Posts: 227
Location: 221b Baker Street
The club could change to a Sunday kick off then I could attend again lol.Some people may be thinking we have seen this before,a cup win,then another good season after cup win then the team was dismantled.This wont happen under this regime but u can understand it and fans may have got used to not going and having a better social/home life and watch it on tv.Like I have Sai I cant attend now due to work on a Friday and having set hols (caravan industry.Also marketing can be better...i had to drive to Wigan for a family funeral the other Thursday and all down te east lancs road A580,there was banners on the lampposts marketing the Wigan v Leigh game on the Friday.Have also seen this in the town centre for other matches,we could learn from this.
ELEMENTARY MY DEAR WATSON.

Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:16 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3563
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Dave K. wrote:
I don't see us getting our average up much more in the near future, I suppose the only chance is to push 10k pass holders, we have 8000 this year so are just getting 2/3000 match day tickets.

Not sure what else the club can do to get people through the door, for the entertainment you get, it's great value, particularly kids passes etc.

The 8000 includes general memberships but as the club won't specify the split it's hard to find out what the rough casual attendees are.
The monthly DD option would have made a full membership appealing to those that simply can't stump up the money up front.

on a slight side note it would be interesting to figure out how much money has gone to the SMC as a direct result of Hull FC being one of the tenants

Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:30 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25396
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
I was back in the UK at that point. Was overseas 2001-2003.

Then spent 2 years in Berkshire. That was a much more doable 470 mile round trip :wink:


Jesus, have I really been wasting my life on these boards for over 15 years :WALL:

Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:57 pm
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24343
Location: West Yorkshire
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
The 8000 includes general memberships but as the club won't specify the split it's hard to find out what the rough casual attendees are.
The monthly DD option would have made a full membership appealing to those that simply can't stump up the money up front.

on a slight side note it would be interesting to figure out how much money has gone to the SMC as a direct result of Hull FC being one of the tenants


From the diary
"The last time we heard from the Club on the subject we had sold over 8000 season tickets which I believe is over 1600 up on last year. The good thing is that doesn’t include general members who haven’t paid to get admitted to games or buy one get one free tickets issued through the family ticket scheme. Take up of the latter is in fact very low indeed and only around 150 in total"
Image

Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:37 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3563
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Mrs Barista wrote:
From the diary
"The last time we heard from the Club on the subject we had sold over 8000 season tickets which I believe is over 1600 up on last year. The good thing is that doesn’t include general members who haven’t paid to get admitted to games or buy one get one free tickets issued through the family ticket scheme. Take up of the latter is in fact very low indeed and only around 150 in total"

Okay, the last I'd read from the club before the season started was that the figures used leading up to deadline were not specifying what membership type hence the thinking the figures covered both. thank you for clarifying/pointing that out.
c}