The club could change to a Sunday kick off then I could attend again lol.Some people may be thinking we have seen this before,a cup win,then another good season after cup win then the team was dismantled.This wont happen under this regime but u can understand it and fans may have got used to not going and having a better social/home life and watch it on tv.Like I have Sai I cant attend now due to work on a Friday and having set hols (caravan industry.Also marketing can be better...i had to drive to Wigan for a family funeral the other Thursday and all down te east lancs road A580,there was banners on the lampposts marketing the Wigan v Leigh game on the Friday.Have also seen this in the town centre for other matches,we could learn from this.