PCollinson1990 wrote:
It's a Friday night, the KC needs investment, it's too expensive and the beer is garbage. We could win the lot and still not break 15k, away fans won't travel because we treat them like muck on our shoes, Stadium access is abysmal...? (I thought I'd steal knockersbump reply before he posted it)!
What utter cack, when I have I ever said any of that you fool!
I paid £26 to sit in reserved East (I decided not to renew my general membership) plus my rail fare from Hertfordshire last week so that's probably 4x more than what most season ticket holders will pay for a game but it is what it is.
I've always said that I understand that for some it's too expensive and they have other priorities in life more so if they have kids and choosing games or not even coming at all is understandable and knocking those that choose not to go is wrong.
Understanding why those that used to come don't or don't as often is one of the questions the club need to find out.
If the club have said they've sold more members passes this season find out why the casuals aren't turning up in as many numbers as last year.
or if a fair proportion of that number are general memberships then ask why they aren't coming to games early in the season. could explain why the crowds are not bigger and that people are maybe waiting for warmer months but who knows.
I think the damage was already done before last season and people have found other things to do with their money and that Friday night home games aren't for them or their kids.
Jake the Peg wrote:
Maybe not too expensive if you're a well paid accountant with PWC but for a family with a couple of kids living on minimum wage finding £50+ for the 2nd time in a week might be a bit of a stretch
We have 14 home games guaranteed. Is it too much to expect to bugdet for it? We know the fixtures in November.
Given that rationale, should we expect a really big gate for the Salford game? The dymanics of the City's employment are not that different to what they were in 2010, yet we got many 13K+ gates at a time our team was much less exciting to watch and results generally went against us
Also, I am not sure why some are factoring that Widnes are not an attraction. How about thinking HULL FC are what you go to watch?
I appreciate that the members on this forum are fan who either attend or would if they could (I am aware many on here don't live locally), but I am not really sure what the club can do more of to get bums on seats. Success? expensive, try scoring rugby? We have it. Its time the many who like to wear the shirt but watch our home games on TV in the pub stood up and were counted at the ground.
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
We have 14 home games guaranteed. Is it too much to expect to bugdet for it? We know the fixtures in November.
Given that rationale, should we expect a really big gate for the Salford game? The dymanics of the City's employment are not that different to what they were in 2010, yet we got many 13K+ gates at a time our team was much less exciting to watch and results generally went against us
Also, I am not sure why some are factoring that Widnes are not an attraction. How about thinking HULL FC are what you go to watch?
I appreciate that the members on this forum are fan who either attend or would if they could (I am aware many on here don't live locally), but I am not really sure what the club can do more of to get bums on seats. Success? expensive, try scoring rugby? We have it. Its time the many who like to wear the shirt but watch our home games on TV in the pub stood up and were counted at the ground.
So,according to your logic..we just go and visit the money tree at the bottom of the garden and shall I ask my boss if its ok that I don't work on a Thurs or friday as I get the fixtures in November and want to go to rugby,then lose nearly £200 in wages and me job.People could budget but you cant stop emergency's popping up and people may enjoy having the extra money for a better home life and watching it on tv,doesn't make them any less of a fan
giddyupoldfella wrote:
I agree, it's a disgrace.
£4.20 For a beer? they're charging London prices to Hull people.
If they charged reasonable prices, I'd drink plenty, but because they don't, I don't drink any. So basically they just don't want my money.
I'll do my drinking before hand and give my money to somebody who doesn't want to rob me.
If they served beer at a reasonable price, more people would drink there, instead of going to a pub.
Do they contract the beer and food sales out?
We have brought the sales of food and beer etc back in house and the price of a pint is £3 which needed to be done.
PCollinson1990 wrote:
I was taking the Fxsters, a continued winning stretch (everything crossed) will see 15k crowds, let the away supporters in for free, get the KC Stafium to life.
The club need to market away travel, and not need you to go to the KC to book it. The City Centre shop is a joke, the staff can hardly tie their own shoes, it looks like a jumble sale
I don't see us getting our average up much more in the near future, I suppose the only chance is to push 10k pass holders, we have 8000 this year so are just getting 2/3000 match day tickets.
Not sure what else the club can do to get people through the door, for the entertainment you get, it's great value, particularly kids passes etc.
Dave K. wrote:
I don't see us getting our average up much more in the near future, I suppose the only chance is to push 10k pass holders, we have 8000 this year so are just getting 2/3000 match day tickets.
Not sure what else the club can do to get people through the door, for the entertainment you get, it's great value, particularly kids passes etc.
How much marketing do the club do outside of Hull? There's loads of towns in the East Riding without a pro sports team. Goole, Howden, Market Weighton, Driffield, Beverley. I know we don't have unlimited funds but widening our marketing net could be worth a shot.
There does seem to be more kids in the stand again though, which is always a good sign for future growth
