Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:15 pm
PCollinson1990 wrote:
It's a Friday night, the KC needs investment, it's too expensive and the beer is garbage. We could win the lot and still not break 15k, away fans won't travel because we treat them like muck on our shoes, Stadium access is abysmal...? (I thought I'd steal knockersbump reply before he posted it)!

What utter cack, when I have I ever said any of that you fool!
I paid £26 to sit in reserved East (I decided not to renew my general membership) plus my rail fare from Hertfordshire last week so that's probably 4x more than what most season ticket holders will pay for a game but it is what it is.

I've always said that I understand that for some it's too expensive and they have other priorities in life more so if they have kids and choosing games or not even coming at all is understandable and knocking those that choose not to go is wrong.

Understanding why those that used to come don't or don't as often is one of the questions the club need to find out.
If the club have said they've sold more members passes this season find out why the casuals aren't turning up in as many numbers as last year.
or if a fair proportion of that number are general memberships then ask why they aren't coming to games early in the season. could explain why the crowds are not bigger and that people are maybe waiting for warmer months but who knows.
I think the damage was already done before last season and people have found other things to do with their money and that Friday night home games aren't for them or their kids.
