Re: Attendance last night

Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:40 pm
giddyupoldfella wrote:
I agree, it's a disgrace.

£4.20 For a beer? they're charging London prices to Hull people.

If they charged reasonable prices, I'd drink plenty, but because they don't, I don't drink any. So basically they just don't want my money.

I'll do my drinking before hand and give my money to somebody who doesn't want to rob me.

If they served beer at a reasonable price, more people would drink there, instead of going to a pub.


Shoddy beer / beer prices shouldn't dictate whether someone attends the game should it?

Also, I dont see there to be a need to compare the attendance to the equivalent game last season. The barometer for the gate was set 7 days before. Did Saints Bring over 700?? I very much doubt it.

Oh, and it really isn't that expensive (ticket for the game) as some would like to make out. This is top level sport. If you think its too expensive, check out tickets to top level football, concerts or theatre.
Re: Attendance last night

Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:16 pm
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Shoddy beer / beer prices shouldn't dictate whether someone attends the game should it?

Also, I dont see there to be a need to compare the attendance to the equivalent game last season. The barometer for the gate was set 7 days before. Did Saints Bring over 700?? I very much doubt it.

Oh, and it really isn't that expensive (ticket for the game) as some would like to make out. This is top level sport. If you think its too expensive, check out tickets to top level football, concerts or theatre.


Maybe not too expensive if you're a well paid accountant with PWC but for a family with a couple of kids living on minimum wage finding £50+ for the 2nd time in a week might be a bit of a stretch

Re: Attendance last night

Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:18 pm
looked to be less than a 100 from Widnes, I thought the atmosphere was way better than the Saints game, well done the the 10,800 that generated it, had a great night and an easy commute from Pudsey, back in the pub for 10.55 :D to be met by the local Whino brigade who were bigging up their win over Trinity.

Cant wait for GF its about time we stuffed em, it will be a lot sweeter too as the annual pub trip to the costa del sol is on the Tuesday

Re: Attendance last night

Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:27 pm
If you don't wanna attend you will always find a reason. Blaming beer prices lol. I go to see the rugby
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
