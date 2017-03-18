giddyupoldfella wrote: I agree, it's a disgrace.



£4.20 For a beer? they're charging London prices to Hull people.



If they charged reasonable prices, I'd drink plenty, but because they don't, I don't drink any. So basically they just don't want my money.



I'll do my drinking before hand and give my money to somebody who doesn't want to rob me.



If they served beer at a reasonable price, more people would drink there, instead of going to a pub.

Shoddy beer / beer prices shouldn't dictate whether someone attends the game should it?Also, I dont see there to be a need to compare the attendance to the equivalent game last season. The barometer for the gate was set 7 days before. Did Saints Bring over 700?? I very much doubt it.Oh, and it really isn't that expensive (ticket for the game) as some would like to make out. This is top level sport. If you think its too expensive, check out tickets to top level football, concerts or theatre.