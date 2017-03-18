|
10800 something. Down 700 on the previous week.
I know there are a multitude of reasons for not attending, but you would think that being on the up, a few wins on the bounce, a stand off who can produce some magic and a trophy in the cabinet from last season would have some of the stay aways coming back.
Is about 11k what we should expect?
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:25 am
More saints fans that widnes ones
Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:28 am
I was surprised at the attendance as looking from the East stand the West and the South stands seemed pretty full.
They've announced attendances of 10k plus in previous seasons which looked far more empty than last night. As you say though we should be looking at 11k minimum.
Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:31 am
It's a Friday night, the KC needs investment, it's too expensive and the beer is garbage. We could win the lot and still not break 15k, away fans won't travel because we treat them like muck on our shoes, Stadium access is abysmal...? (I thought I'd steal knockersbump reply before he posted it)!
Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:04 pm
A little disappointing although it was up 600 on last year's fixture which was played in June on the back of 11 wins from 12.
Sounds like Hull are going for a big attendance against Leeds on Good Friday. Pearson has said the club is working with Leeds and the RFL to ensure the game is "befitting of the showpiece Easter schedule". It's not on Sky and if we have an evening kick off then there's no TV game to clash with.
Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:06 pm
10,260 last year for the same fixture, which is up 600. That was June and after 6 wins on the bounce following the loss at Headingley. The following from Widnes didn't look great last night, and its not exactly an attractive game for walk ups (no offence, Widnes). I think 11,000 is ok, and if we can get 12-13k plus for the games against Leeds, Wigan, Cas etc have better away followings then I think that'd be about right for us this year. Something to build on for following years.
Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:06 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
A little disappointing although it was up 600 on last year's fixture which was played in June on the back of 11 wins from 12.
Sounds like Hull are going for a big attendance against Leeds on Good Friday. Pearson has said the club is working with Leeds and the RFL to ensure the game is "befitting of the showpiece Easter schedule". It's not on Sky and if we have an evening kick off then there's no TV game to clash with.
You beat me to it!
Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:09 pm
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
I was surprised at the attendance as looking from the East stand the West and the South stands seemed pretty full.
They've announced attendances of 10k plus in previous seasons which looked far more empty than last night. As you say though we should be looking at 11k minimum.
The West stand is fuller than ever due to the family zone and unreserved sections, but there were a lot of gaps in the East (which is now smaller due to the away section) and I dont think the South Reserved section is working that well as we now have big gaos behind the posts.
I too was a bit disapointed with the crowd, first non-tv game of the year and i thought we'd get over 11k.
Then again whenever the club has had got a big crowd in (warrington end of last year, Catalan the other week) we have flopped, its hard to retain new fans if they have been underwhelmed previously.
