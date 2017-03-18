Mild mannered Janitor wrote: 10800 something. Down 700 on the previous week.



I know there are a multitude of reasons for not attending, but you would think that being on the up, a few wins on the bounce, a stand off who can produce some magic and a trophy in the cabinet from last season would have some of the stay aways coming back.



Is about 11k what we should expect?

10,260 last year for the same fixture, which is up 600. That was June and after 6 wins on the bounce following the loss at Headingley. The following from Widnes didn't look great last night, and its not exactly an attractive game for walk ups (no offence, Widnes). I think 11,000 is ok, and if we can get 12-13k plus for the games against Leeds, Wigan, Cas etc have better away followings then I think that'd be about right for us this year. Something to build on for following years.