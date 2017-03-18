Mild mannered Janitor wrote: 10800 something. Down 700 on the previous week.



I know there are a multitude of reasons for not attending, but you would think that being on the up, a few wins on the bounce, a stand off who can produce some magic and a trophy in the cabinet from last season would have some of the stay aways coming back.



Is about 11k what we should expect?

I was surprised at the attendance as looking from the East stand the West and the South stands seemed pretty full.They've announced attendances of 10k plus in previous seasons which looked far more empty than last night. As you say though we should be looking at 11k minimum.