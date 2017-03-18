WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Attendance last night

Attendance last night

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:20 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6846
Location: Here there and everywhere
10800 something. Down 700 on the previous week.

I know there are a multitude of reasons for not attending, but you would think that being on the up, a few wins on the bounce, a stand off who can produce some magic and a trophy in the cabinet from last season would have some of the stay aways coming back.

Is about 11k what we should expect?
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Attendance last night

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:25 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25381
More saints fans that widnes ones

Re: Attendance last night

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:28 am
Marcus's Bicycle
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 790
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
10800 something. Down 700 on the previous week.

I know there are a multitude of reasons for not attending, but you would think that being on the up, a few wins on the bounce, a stand off who can produce some magic and a trophy in the cabinet from last season would have some of the stay aways coming back.

Is about 11k what we should expect?


I was surprised at the attendance as looking from the East stand the West and the South stands seemed pretty full.

They've announced attendances of 10k plus in previous seasons which looked far more empty than last night. As you say though we should be looking at 11k minimum.

Re: Attendance last night

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:31 am
PCollinson1990

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 87
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
10800 something. Down 700 on the previous week.

I know there are a multitude of reasons for not attending, but you would think that being on the up, a few wins on the bounce, a stand off who can produce some magic and a trophy in the cabinet from last season would have some of the stay aways coming back.

Is about 11k what we should expect?

It's a Friday night, the KC needs investment, it's too expensive and the beer is garbage. We could win the lot and still not break 15k, away fans won't travel because we treat them like muck on our shoes, Stadium access is abysmal...? (I thought I'd steal knockersbump reply before he posted it)!

Re: Attendance last night

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:04 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17207
A little disappointing although it was up 600 on last year's fixture which was played in June on the back of 11 wins from 12.

Sounds like Hull are going for a big attendance against Leeds on Good Friday. Pearson has said the club is working with Leeds and the RFL to ensure the game is "befitting of the showpiece Easter schedule". It's not on Sky and if we have an evening kick off then there's no TV game to clash with.

Re: Attendance last night

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:06 pm
Faithful One
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1563
Location: Top of the East Stand
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
10800 something. Down 700 on the previous week.

I know there are a multitude of reasons for not attending, but you would think that being on the up, a few wins on the bounce, a stand off who can produce some magic and a trophy in the cabinet from last season would have some of the stay aways coming back.

Is about 11k what we should expect?


10,260 last year for the same fixture, which is up 600. That was June and after 6 wins on the bounce following the loss at Headingley. The following from Widnes didn't look great last night, and its not exactly an attractive game for walk ups (no offence, Widnes). I think 11,000 is ok, and if we can get 12-13k plus for the games against Leeds, Wigan, Cas etc have better away followings then I think that'd be about right for us this year. Something to build on for following years.

Re: Attendance last night

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:06 pm
Faithful One
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1563
Location: Top of the East Stand
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
A little disappointing although it was up 600 on last year's fixture which was played in June on the back of 11 wins from 12.

Sounds like Hull are going for a big attendance against Leeds on Good Friday. Pearson has said the club is working with Leeds and the RFL to ensure the game is "befitting of the showpiece Easter schedule". It's not on Sky and if we have an evening kick off then there's no TV game to clash with.


You beat me to it!

Re: Attendance last night

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:09 pm
UllFC
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14798
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
I was surprised at the attendance as looking from the East stand the West and the South stands seemed pretty full.

They've announced attendances of 10k plus in previous seasons which looked far more empty than last night. As you say though we should be looking at 11k minimum.


The West stand is fuller than ever due to the family zone and unreserved sections, but there were a lot of gaps in the East (which is now smaller due to the away section) and I dont think the South Reserved section is working that well as we now have big gaos behind the posts.

I too was a bit disapointed with the crowd, first non-tv game of the year and i thought we'd get over 11k.

Then again whenever the club has had got a big crowd in (warrington end of last year, Catalan the other week) we have flopped, its hard to retain new fans if they have been underwhelmed previously.

Re: Attendance last night

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:20 pm
giddyupoldfella
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2009 6:44 pm
Posts: 454
Location: on route to old trafford via wembley
PCollinson1990 wrote:
It's a Friday night, the KC needs investment, it's too expensive and the beer is garbage. We could win the lot and still not break 15k, away fans won't travel because we treat them like muck on our shoes, Stadium access is abysmal...? (I thought I'd steal knockersbump reply before he posted it)!
I agree, it's a disgrace.

£4.20 For a beer? they're charging London prices to Hull people.

If they charged reasonable prices, I'd drink plenty, but because they don't, I don't drink any. So basically they just don't want my money.

I'll do my drinking before hand and give my money to somebody who doesn't want to rob me.

If they served beer at a reasonable price, more people would drink there, instead of going to a pub.

Re: Attendance last night

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:31 pm
PCollinson1990

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 87
giddyupoldfella wrote:
I agree, it's a disgrace.

£4.20 For a beer? they're charging London prices to Hull people.

If they charged reasonable prices, I'd drink plenty, but because they don't, I don't drink any. So basically they just don't want my money.

I'll do my drinking before hand and give my money to somebody who doesn't want to rob me.

If they served beer at a reasonable price, more people would drink there, instead of going to a pub.

I was taking the Fxsters, a continued winning stretch (everything crossed) will see 15k crowds, let the away supporters in for free, get the KC Stafium to life.

The club need to market away travel, and not need you to go to the KC to book it. The City Centre shop is a joke, the staff can hardly tie their own shoes, it looks like a jumble sale
c}