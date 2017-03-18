How good would it be to see a full North Stand all facing the back of the stand and jumping up and down singing Tommy Sale, Tommy Sale, Tommy Sallllllle for 1 minute at the 10 minute mark of each game?? Looks quite effective in football

Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020

Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022



Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025



Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh





[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.



He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.



He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]