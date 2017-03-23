WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

SaleSlim wrote:
You're right. Former Man of Steel Rangi Chase is nowhere near the level of Brierley who has been tearing SL defences to shreds for years. :STUPID: Read the 3rd line of my post again and I think it quite clearly highlights why he isn't still at that level. Not sure where I said he was a great example either. :? Also not sure what you classify as "a long long time" but he had some superb games while at Salford, just a shame his personal issues got the better of him.


SaleSlim, good morning. Gotta say that, with the exception of an en passant reference in the OP, nobody has spoken of Brierley bar yourself (most recently in your reference to the third line of your previous post (please see above)). Funnily enough, Bongser seems to recall Marwan gobbing off in the MEN about signing world class players "like Brierley" (a Salford fan). That didn't happen. You can probably get Rangi back. Cas don't want him or need him (yes, well done over the weekend - though Bongser is sure that you were not consulted on either team selection or tactics). But it would seem that RB is too wise :lol: :lol: :lol:

Bent&Bongser wrote:
SaleSlim, good morning. Gotta say that, with the exception of an en passant reference in the OP, nobody has spoken of Brierley bar yourself (most recently in your reference to the third line of your previous post (please see above)). Funnily enough, Bongser seems to recall Marwan gobbing off in the MEN about signing world class players "like Brierley" (a Salford fan). That didn't happen. You can probably get Rangi back. Cas don't want him or need him (yes, well done over the weekend - though Bongser is sure that you were not consulted on either team selection or tactics). But it would seem that RB is too wise :lol: :lol: :lol:


HRH Bongser, my apologies, my response should have been aimed at your resident clown rather than the OP, who claimed all your departed players had been replaced with better. Lesson learnt and should read and engage brain before typing in future. :thumb:

Despite Rangi's many failings, he is way better than any half you have at your club currently (and anything in SL IMO). However, he is a pain in the ar$e and a self-destructive, disruptive influence so no doubt your team is playing better with a less talented, yet more reliable & structured stand off pulling the strings. And no thanks, don't want Rangi back. Like Locke, Tim Smith & Hock, he was a bit of a gamble due to the baggage he carried and despite some unbelievable performances he just couldn't behave and concentrate on his rugby for long enough to flourish. Seems like (touch wood) Hock has now settled and, for his benefit, I hope he can see out the last couple of years of his career on a high.

Scary to think how much damage a team containing those 4 "mavericks" (on form) could cause...

SaleSlim wrote:
HRH Bongser, my apologies, my response should have been aimed at your resident clown rather than the OP, who claimed all your departed players had been replaced with better. Lesson learnt and should read and engage brain before typing in future. :thumb:

Despite Rangi's many failings, he is way better than any half you have at your club currently (and anything in SL IMO). However, he is a pain in the ar$e and a self-destructive, disruptive influence so no doubt your team is playing better with a less talented, yet more reliable & structured stand off pulling the strings. And no thanks, don't want Rangi back. Like Locke, Tim Smith & Hock, he was a bit of a gamble due to the baggage he carried and despite some unbelievable performances he just couldn't behave and concentrate on his rugby for long enough to flourish. Seems like (touch wood) Hock has now settled and, for his benefit, I hope he can see out the last couple of years of his career on a high.

Scary to think how much damage a team containing those 4 "mavericks" (on form) could cause...

SS , I stand by what I said , non of our ex-players including Chase would get into our current team, meaning we have replaced them all with better players, obviously it is only my opinion but I'm sure Jukesy wouldn't pick any of the said players, and remember we got shut of Chase.You Sir are more than welcome at the Tower Circus,as I think you could have a successful career there,with a red nose. :thumb:
c}