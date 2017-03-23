Bent&Bongser wrote: SaleSlim, good morning. Gotta say that, with the exception of an en passant reference in the OP, nobody has spoken of Brierley bar yourself (most recently in your reference to the third line of your previous post (please see above)). Funnily enough, Bongser seems to recall Marwan gobbing off in the MEN about signing world class players "like Brierley" (a Salford fan). That didn't happen. You can probably get Rangi back. Cas don't want him or need him (yes, well done over the weekend - though Bongser is sure that you were not consulted on either team selection or tactics). But it would seem that RB is too wise

HRH Bongser, my apologies, my response should have been aimed at your resident clown rather than the OP, who claimed all your departed players had been replaced with better. Lesson learnt and should read and engage brain before typing in future.Despite Rangi's many failings, he is way better than any half you have at your club currently (and anything in SL IMO). However, he is a pain in the ar$e and a self-destructive, disruptive influence so no doubt your team is playing better with a less talented, yet more reliable & structured stand off pulling the strings. And no thanks, don't want Rangi back. Like Locke, Tim Smith & Hock, he was a bit of a gamble due to the baggage he carried and despite some unbelievable performances he just couldn't behave and concentrate on his rugby for long enough to flourish. Seems like (touch wood) Hock has now settled and, for his benefit, I hope he can see out the last couple of years of his career on a high.Scary to think how much damage a team containing those 4 "mavericks" (on form) could cause...