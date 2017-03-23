SaleSlim wrote: Read the 3rd line of my post again and I think it quite clearly highlights why he isn't still at that level. Not sure where I said he was a great example either. Also not sure what you classify as "a long long time" but he had some superb games while at Salford, just a shame his personal issues got the better of him. You're right. Former Man of Steel Rangi Chase is nowhere near the level of Brierley who has been tearing SL defences to shreds for years.Read the 3rd line of my post again and I think it quite clearly highlights why he isn't still at that level. Not sure where I said he was a great example either.Also not sure what you classify as "a long long time" but he had some superb games while at Salford, just a shame his personal issues got the better of him.

SaleSlim, good morning. Gotta say that, with the exception of an en passant reference in the OP, nobody has spoken of Brierley bar yourself (most recently in your reference to the third line of your previous post (please see above)). Funnily enough, Bongser seems to recall Marwan gobbing off in the MEN about signing world class players "like Brierley" (a Salford fan). That didn't happen. You can probably get Rangi back. Cas don't want him or need him (yes, well done over the weekend - though Bongser is sure that you were not consulted on either team selection or tactics). But it would seem that RB is too wise