Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:48 am
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 924
Hats off to Jukes and what he has achieved. In regards Hock (although wouldnt have put it so bluntly) I do feel he has missed out on becoming a real star of the game and agree he should have been one of the first names on the England team sheet. But also this is rugby league we have all seen the should haves and could haves and we will see it again. Some dont find their feet like Hock has and disappear. It would have been a bigger shame had he completely gone off the rails and stopped playing. Needs to be applauded for settling and putting the performances he currently is in

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:49 am
Alan Silver
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9226
Location: Deep in Leytherland
reffy wrote:
It matters not a jot whether you have anything against the guy or not, you are obviously in point scoring mode. In the opinion of most, if not all, Leigh fans Hock is doing the business on the pitch, his previous career is irrelevant.


I was trying to say that, in a more subtle way! :wink:

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:43 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3036
thepimp007 wrote:
Hats off to Jukes and what he has achieved. In regards Hock (although wouldnt have put it so bluntly) I do feel he has missed out on becoming a real star of the game and agree he should have been one of the first names on the England team sheet. But also this is rugby league we have all seen the should haves and could haves and we will see it again. Some dont find their feet like Hock has and disappear. It would have been a bigger shame had he completely gone off the rails and stopped playing. Needs to be applauded for settling and putting the performances he currently is in


How many international forwards are showing the commitment Hock has at the minute?
Image

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:58 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 924
atomic wrote:
How many international forwards are showing the commitment Hock has at the minute?


Not many at the moment! If his form keeps up i'd love him to be in the international squad. But would not having a rest hamper him next season?

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 6:44 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3036
You live for today don't you..You take the best inform players and give them a cap. Not hard is it.
Image

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:18 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 924
atomic wrote:
You live for today don't you..You take the best inform players and give them a cap. Not hard is it.


For some reason your posts seem slightly argumentative even though im agreeing completely with you

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:22 pm
SaleSlim
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 626
Scott Taylor? Outstanding for Salford and Hull the last 2 years. Maybe Hull fans might disagree as not seen much of him this season but based on the past 2 years then he should be ahead of a revitalised Hock. I think Hock needs to prove over more than 5 or 6 games that he's worthy of an international recall.

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 5:08 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5742
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Ian Millward (in his 1st stint here) would get my vote as 'best coach since Murphy'.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 7:26 pm
Markypants
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm
Posts: 180
SaleSlim wrote:
Charlie knows...... Sweet FA about Rugby League. Chase is way more talented than anything you have in your squad at the minute. His problem is that he's a grade A bell-end and can be added to the long list of "all the talent in the world" players who p1ssed their careers away. If you think Brierley is anywhere near the level of a fully fit, fully focused Rangi you need your head wobbling. You can add Hock to the "what might have been" list as well.

You've made a great start to SL life tho and seem to be playing as a team. Look forward to a great game when we "welcome" :wink: you to the AJ Bell.... :thumb:

What's even funnier about your post is you mentioning Rangi Chase . .. Laughable !!!. Hardly been on fire in a long long time and not a great example himself really is he ?

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:45 pm
SaleSlim
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 626
Markypants wrote:
What's even funnier about your post is you mentioning Rangi Chase . .. Laughable !!!. Hardly been on fire in a long long time and not a great example himself really is he ?


You're right. Former Man of Steel Rangi Chase is nowhere near the level of Brierley who has been tearing SL defences to shreds for years. :STUPID: Read the 3rd line of my post again and I think it quite clearly highlights why he isn't still at that level. Not sure where I said he was a great example either. :? Also not sure what you classify as "a long long time" but he had some superb games while at Salford, just a shame his personal issues got the better of him.
