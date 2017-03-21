Hats off to Jukes and what he has achieved. In regards Hock (although wouldnt have put it so bluntly) I do feel he has missed out on becoming a real star of the game and agree he should have been one of the first names on the England team sheet. But also this is rugby league we have all seen the should haves and could haves and we will see it again. Some dont find their feet like Hock has and disappear. It would have been a bigger shame had he completely gone off the rails and stopped playing. Needs to be applauded for settling and putting the performances he currently is in