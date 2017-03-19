|
glow
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7315
|
Iggy79 wrote:
The north has cheered for him the last couple of games too
Good hadn't noticed
|
get leigh outta wigan
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:38 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 622
|
Guys, the point I'm trying to make about Hock is that with his talent he should have been one of the first names on the England team sheet for the past 10 years. I've been watching Rugby League for over 25 years and IMO Hock is the most destructive British 2nd row I've seen along with Sam Burgess. His talent warranted far more than a couple of good seasons in the twilight of his career playing for (no disrespect) smaller clubs like Salford & Leigh. He COULD have been a great but he's basically p1ssed that chance up the wall. I've nothing against the guy personally I just think it's a sad waste of talent.
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:55 pm
|
glow
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7315
|
SaleSlim wrote:
Guys, the point I'm trying to make about Hock is that with his talent he should have been one of the first names on the England team sheet for the past 10 years. I've been watching Rugby League for over 25 years and IMO Hock is the most destructive British 2nd row I've seen along with Sam Burgess. His talent warranted far more than a couple of good seasons in the twilight of his career playing for (no disrespect) smaller clubs like Salford & Leigh. He COULD have been a great but he's basically p1ssed that chance up the wall. I've nothing against the guy personally I just think it's a sad waste of talent.
There's nothing he or we can do about his past, but whilst he's been here he's got his life back on track both on and off the field. Well done to him and those at the club for giving him a chance.
|
get leigh outta wigan
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 2:28 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 65
|
SaleSlim wrote:
Guys, the point I'm trying to make about Hock is that with his talent he should have been one of the first names on the England team sheet for the past 10 years. I've been watching Rugby League for over 25 years and IMO Hock is the most destructive British 2nd row I've seen along with Sam Burgess. His talent warranted far more than a couple of good seasons in the twilight of his career playing for (no disrespect) smaller clubs like Salford & Leigh. He COULD have been a great but he's basically p1ssed that chance up the wall. I've nothing against the guy personally I just think it's a sad waste of talent.
Please invest a bit of time into learning the basics of psychology and you're coulds, woulds and shoulds will be redundant. It's a complete moot point to talk about the past like the above. Gareth Hock is evidently the happiest he's been in a long time, such is the environment he is now in and his performances confirm that. The best signing Leigh have made in the last 3 seasons and the one that encouraged other big names to sign such as Mickey Higham, that ultimately propelled the team forward to where they are now. And as fans we're all benefiting from that. Brilliant.
And to add to the thread subject. Collectively, the current coaching team are the best strategically and for their focus on player well-being is the best I've experienced as a fan in 30 years. What a time to be a Leigh Centurions fan, just superb. Thanks Derek Beaumont for making this happen - get a statue designed for Sir Derek.
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:47 pm
|
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9220
Location: Deep in Leytherland
|
Centurino wrote:
Please invest a bit of time into learning the basics of psychology and you're coulds, woulds and shoulds will be redundant. It's a complete moot point to talk about the past like the above. Gareth Hock is evidently the happiest he's been in a long time, such is the environment he is now in and his performances confirm that. The best signing Leigh have made in the last 3 seasons and the one that encouraged other big names to sign such as Mickey Higham, that ultimately propelled the team forward to where they are now. And as fans we're all benefiting from that. Brilliant.
And to add to the thread subject. Collectively, the current coaching team are the best strategically and for their focus on player well-being is the best I've experienced as a fan in 30 years. What a time to be a Leigh Centurions fan, just superb. Thanks Derek Beaumont for making this happen - get a statue designed for Sir Derek.
Now's the time for that - it would be a darned sight smaller (and therefore cheaper) than it would a few months ago!
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:10 pm
|
Joined:
Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pmPosts:
624
|
Alan wrote:
Now's the time for that - it would be a darned sight smaller (and therefore cheaper) than it would a few months ago!
A statue of Derek would be a great idea
|
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022
Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025
Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh
http://www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/
[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.
He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.
He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:16 am
|
Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 622
|
Centurino wrote:
Please invest a bit of time into learning the basics of psychology and you're coulds, woulds and shoulds will be redundant. It's a complete moot point to talk about the past like the above.
Please invest some time into learning the difference between "your" and "you're" and your/you're
comment might make sense. My point is spot on. If Hock has 2 or 3 great seasons with Leigh before he retires it will not paper over the cracks. He is an immensely talented RL player who has chosen to fritter that talent away by acting like a knob for vast portions of his career.
Also.... If you think Jukes/Leigh are the reason for his upsurge in form then sorry but I'm not buying it. He's in last chance saloon and he knows it. It may be great for the average Leyther but as a neutral his career has been a massive disappointment.
|
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:37 am
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11232
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
SaleSlim wrote:
:lol:
Please invest some time into learning the difference between "your" and "you're" and your/you're
comment might make sense. My point is spot on. If Hock has 2 or 3 great seasons with Leigh before he retires it will not paper over the cracks. He is an immensely talented RL player who has chosen to fritter that talent away by acting like a knob for vast portions of his career.
Also.... If you think Jukes/Leigh are the reason for his upsurge in form then sorry but I'm not buying it. He's in last chance saloon and he knows it. It may be great for the average Leyther but as a neutral his career has been a massive disappointment.
If the winds from the East then lean to the West.
|
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:20 pm
|
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9220
Location: Deep in Leytherland
|
SaleSlim wrote:
:lol:
Please invest some time into learning the difference between "your" and "you're" and your/you're
comment might make sense. My point is spot on. If Hock has 2 or 3 great seasons with Leigh before he retires it will not paper over the cracks. He is an immensely talented RL player who has chosen to fritter that talent away by acting like a knob for vast portions of his career. Also.... If you think Jukes/Leigh are the reason for his upsurge in form then sorry but I'm not buying it. He's in last chance saloon and he knows it. It may be great for the average Leyther but as a neutral his career has been a massive disappointment
.
Granted, Hock may be beyond an England recall.
As for your point about him being in 'last chance saloon', that could well be right too. Yet surely, there were many of the opinion that he was in exactly that drinking establishment when at Salford. To the outsider, it would appear that he didn't react very well to whatever was going on there, though? It could be that he identifies a professionalism in the coaching set up at Leigh, that he hasn't enjoyed elsewhere on his more recent travels. I'm sure that the history of RL is littered with players who have reacted better to the set up at one club, than at another? There are quite a few respected players at Leigh, both English and Antipodean, who speak very highly of the coaches there, and some of them are young enough not to be in the 'last chance saloon'.
|