Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 11:27 am
Iggy79 wrote:
The north has cheered for him the last couple of games too


Good hadn't noticed
get leigh outta wigan

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:38 pm
Guys, the point I'm trying to make about Hock is that with his talent he should have been one of the first names on the England team sheet for the past 10 years. I've been watching Rugby League for over 25 years and IMO Hock is the most destructive British 2nd row I've seen along with Sam Burgess. His talent warranted far more than a couple of good seasons in the twilight of his career playing for (no disrespect) smaller clubs like Salford & Leigh. He COULD have been a great but he's basically p1ssed that chance up the wall. I've nothing against the guy personally I just think it's a sad waste of talent.

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:55 pm
SaleSlim wrote:
Guys, the point I'm trying to make about Hock is that with his talent he should have been one of the first names on the England team sheet for the past 10 years. I've been watching Rugby League for over 25 years and IMO Hock is the most destructive British 2nd row I've seen along with Sam Burgess. His talent warranted far more than a couple of good seasons in the twilight of his career playing for (no disrespect) smaller clubs like Salford & Leigh. He COULD have been a great but he's basically p1ssed that chance up the wall. I've nothing against the guy personally I just think it's a sad waste of talent.


There's nothing he or we can do about his past, but whilst he's been here he's got his life back on track both on and off the field. Well done to him and those at the club for giving him a chance.
get leigh outta wigan

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 2:28 pm
SaleSlim wrote:
Guys, the point I'm trying to make about Hock is that with his talent he should have been one of the first names on the England team sheet for the past 10 years. I've been watching Rugby League for over 25 years and IMO Hock is the most destructive British 2nd row I've seen along with Sam Burgess. His talent warranted far more than a couple of good seasons in the twilight of his career playing for (no disrespect) smaller clubs like Salford & Leigh. He COULD have been a great but he's basically p1ssed that chance up the wall. I've nothing against the guy personally I just think it's a sad waste of talent.


Please invest a bit of time into learning the basics of psychology and you're coulds, woulds and shoulds will be redundant. It's a complete moot point to talk about the past like the above. Gareth Hock is evidently the happiest he's been in a long time, such is the environment he is now in and his performances confirm that. The best signing Leigh have made in the last 3 seasons and the one that encouraged other big names to sign such as Mickey Higham, that ultimately propelled the team forward to where they are now. And as fans we're all benefiting from that. Brilliant.

And to add to the thread subject. Collectively, the current coaching team are the best strategically and for their focus on player well-being is the best I've experienced as a fan in 30 years. What a time to be a Leigh Centurions fan, just superb. Thanks Derek Beaumont for making this happen - get a statue designed for Sir Derek.

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:47 pm
Centurino wrote:
Please invest a bit of time into learning the basics of psychology and you're coulds, woulds and shoulds will be redundant. It's a complete moot point to talk about the past like the above. Gareth Hock is evidently the happiest he's been in a long time, such is the environment he is now in and his performances confirm that. The best signing Leigh have made in the last 3 seasons and the one that encouraged other big names to sign such as Mickey Higham, that ultimately propelled the team forward to where they are now. And as fans we're all benefiting from that. Brilliant.

And to add to the thread subject. Collectively, the current coaching team are the best strategically and for their focus on player well-being is the best I've experienced as a fan in 30 years. What a time to be a Leigh Centurions fan, just superb. Thanks Derek Beaumont for making this happen - get a statue designed for Sir Derek.



Now's the time for that - it would be a darned sight smaller (and therefore cheaper) than it would a few months ago! :wink:

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:10 pm
Alan wrote:
Now's the time for that - it would be a darned sight smaller (and therefore cheaper) than it would a few months ago! :wink:



A statue of Derek would be a great idea :BOW:
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:16 am
Centurino wrote:
Please invest a bit of time into learning the basics of psychology and you're coulds, woulds and shoulds will be redundant. It's a complete moot point to talk about the past like the above.



:lol: :lol: :lol: Please invest some time into learning the difference between "your" and "you're" and your/you're :wink: comment might make sense. My point is spot on. If Hock has 2 or 3 great seasons with Leigh before he retires it will not paper over the cracks. He is an immensely talented RL player who has chosen to fritter that talent away by acting like a knob for vast portions of his career.

Also.... If you think Jukes/Leigh are the reason for his upsurge in form then sorry but I'm not buying it. He's in last chance saloon and he knows it. It may be great for the average Leyther but as a neutral his career has been a massive disappointment.

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:37 am
SaleSlim wrote:
:lol: :lol: :lol: Please invest some time into learning the difference between "your" and "you're" and your/you're :wink: comment might make sense. My point is spot on. If Hock has 2 or 3 great seasons with Leigh before he retires it will not paper over the cracks. He is an immensely talented RL player who has chosen to fritter that talent away by acting like a knob for vast portions of his career.

Also.... If you think Jukes/Leigh are the reason for his upsurge in form then sorry but I'm not buying it. He's in last chance saloon and he knows it. It may be great for the average Leyther but as a neutral his career has been a massive disappointment.

If the winds from the East then lean to the West.
c}