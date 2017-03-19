SaleSlim wrote: Guys, the point I'm trying to make about Hock is that with his talent he should have been one of the first names on the England team sheet for the past 10 years. I've been watching Rugby League for over 25 years and IMO Hock is the most destructive British 2nd row I've seen along with Sam Burgess. His talent warranted far more than a couple of good seasons in the twilight of his career playing for (no disrespect) smaller clubs like Salford & Leigh. He COULD have been a great but he's basically p1ssed that chance up the wall. I've nothing against the guy personally I just think it's a sad waste of talent.

Please invest a bit of time into learning the basics of psychology and you're coulds, woulds and shoulds will be redundant. It's a complete moot point to talk about the past like the above. Gareth Hock is evidently the happiest he's been in a long time, such is the environment he is now in and his performances confirm that. The best signing Leigh have made in the last 3 seasons and the one that encouraged other big names to sign such as Mickey Higham, that ultimately propelled the team forward to where they are now. And as fans we're all benefiting from that. Brilliant.And to add to the thread subject. Collectively, the current coaching team are the best strategically and for their focus on player well-being is the best I've experienced as a fan in 30 years. What a time to be a Leigh Centurions fan, just superb. Thanks Derek Beaumont for making this happen - get a statue designed for Sir Derek.