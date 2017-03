Leythersteve wrote: I feel sorry for Jukesy a bit cos he doesn't get the same hero worship that mr integrity got . I can't remember Jukesy getting applauded when he walks across in front of the North/ West stands like Rowley did. He is doing a brilliant job along with. all of his assistants. And our defence is immense and getting better by the game. It was the current coaching team that got us where we are and I reckon a lot of praise is richly deserved

Well we dont applaud Juksey because for most in that stadium it's new ground for all.Rowley is back in his comfort zone,why his understudy is out of that zone and making progress along with fine guidance. They are going up against some of the most experienced coaches in RL and doing more than living with it..Well done Juksey and the coaching team..