When Neil Jukes was appointed coach at the start of last season, the squad for the first match at Batley included the following players who have since left the club:-Chase (Castleford), Armstrong (Widnes), Brierley (Huddersfield), Kay, Beswick Pownall, DIxon, Emmitt ,Moimoi, Waorthington (all Toronto). Now, just over 12 months later we are establishing ourselves in superleague!!! He has to go down as our best coach since Alex Murphy and his 81/2 Championship winners. If only we could borrow Woods and Drummond from that side!!!!
Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:55 am
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
When Neil Jukes was appointed coach at the start of last season, the squad for the first match at Batley included the following players who have since left the club:-Chase (Castleford), Armstrong (Widnes), Brierley (Huddersfield), Kay, Beswick Pownall, DIxon, Emmitt ,Moimoi, Waorthington (all Toronto). Now, just over 12 months later we are establishing ourselves in superleague!!! He has to go down as our best coach since Alex Murphy and his 81/2 Championship winners. If only we could borrow Woods and Drummond from that side!!!!
A bit presumptions there CL, ALL the above named players including Chase have been replaced by better players, I don't think any of these players would get into our team at the moment.
I realise Jukesy must have had some input into the signing of the current squad ,but we are only 6 games into the SL season ,3 wins,and 3 losses so to label him the best Coach since Murphy, is a bit early.Also a Coach can very soon fall from grace, look at McDermott of Leeds last year, and Smith and Cunningham at the moment,we have had a few good coaches at Leigh over the years,I remember Steve Simms being hailed as the second coming after a few games at Leigh, we should let Jukesy enjoy his Coaching, and not forget the input of Cooke and Purtill as well.
Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:11 am
charlie caroli wrote:
A bit presumptions there CL, ALL the above named players including Chase have been replaced by better players, I don't think any of these players would get into our team at the moment.
I realise Jukesy must have had some input into the signing of the current squad ,but we are only 6 games into the SL season ,3 wins,and 3 losses so to label him the best Coach since Murphy, is a bit early.Also a Coach can very soon fall from grace, look at McDermott of Leeds last year, and Smith and Cunningham at the moment,we have had a few good coaches at Leigh over the years,I remember Steve Simms being hailed as the second coming after a few games at Leigh, we should let Jukesy enjoy his Coaching, and not forget the input of Cooke and Purtill as well.
Be interesting to see how Worthington would have coped at this level, however had he stayed we probably wouldn't have got Crooks who has been excellent for us.
With regards to the coach, this season has impressed me no end the way we are structured on the pitch - defensively it is the best I can remember in over 40 years of watching. Jukes at the helm must take an aweful lot of credit for that, but as you say we have 3 coaches (Anderson along with the above) - not sure if other SL clubs have the same set up but it certainly appears to be working
Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:47 am
We've also got to remember that no other Leigh coach has had the level of funding that Jukesy has enjoyed.
Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:01 am
Absolutely definitely without a doubt Sir Jukes is up their with Alex Murphy OBE
Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:23 pm
The proof of the pudding is actually after the eating, ie it is how a coach is viewed in retrospect that counts.
Murphy brought major success to Leigh. As a lad, I was always sure that Leigh would win if they were there or thereabouts at half-time as a Murphy roasting generally sent the players back out 100% committed (Ferguson bought his hairdryer second hand as Alex had been giving blow dries for years at that point). He defected but all these years on he retains the respect of all that remember his time here.
Rowley was generally well regarded in his time here too. He too defected but has lost everyone’s respect, not just as a man due to the manner of his departure (for Bongser, it reminded him of waking up next to a coyote and wishing the previous night away), but also as a coach as Jukes stepped in at virtually zero notice and, in his first season, achieved what Rowley had failed to achieve (despite the former incumbent’s attempts to destabilise the club from without).
Jukes & Co have certainly brought the team on and this pudding is tasting good at the moment. Time will tell.
Come on Jukes' Leythe!
Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:42 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
A bit presumptions there CL, ALL the above named players including Chase have been replaced by better players
Charlie knows...... Sweet FA about Rugby League. Chase is way more talented than anything you have in your squad at the minute. His problem is that he's a grade A bell-end and can be added to the long list of "all the talent in the world" players who p1ssed their careers away. If you think Brierley is anywhere near the level of a fully fit, fully focused Rangi you need your head wobbling. You can add Hock to the "what might have been" list as well.
You've made a great start to SL life tho and seem to be playing as a team. Look forward to a great game when we "welcome"
you to the AJ Bell....
Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:59 pm
Hock??? Really ?? He's playing the best rugby of his life at the moment so that's a crock of sh$t!!
Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:35 pm
Team is 80% when operating at or near the cap, if we can keep the culture and add to the 20% in about 3 or 4,years we will be competing for the pots.
Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:43 pm
Gaz Hock's career isn't finished yet. He's playing better than ever and is a firm favourite of the Leythers. He appears to be happy at Leigh and that's important for any player. He hasn't wasted his career by any stretch of the imagination. There is more good rugby left in Gaz Hock.
As for Jukesey it's too early to say regarding the heading of this particular thread. It's currently a case of so far so good and long may it continue.
