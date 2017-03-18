WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:38 am
CHEADLE LEYTHER
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 125
When Neil Jukes was appointed coach at the start of last season, the squad for the first match at Batley included the following players who have since left the club:-Chase (Castleford), Armstrong (Widnes), Brierley (Huddersfield), Kay, Beswick Pownall, DIxon, Emmitt ,Moimoi, Waorthington (all Toronto). Now, just over 12 months later we are establishing ourselves in superleague!!! He has to go down as our best coach since Alex Murphy and his 81/2 Championship winners. If only we could borrow Woods and Drummond from that side!!!!

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:55 am
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11229
Location: blackpool tower circus
A bit presumptions there CL, ALL the above named players including Chase have been replaced by better players, I don't think any of these players would get into our team at the moment.
I realise Jukesy must have had some input into the signing of the current squad ,but we are only 6 games into the SL season ,3 wins,and 3 losses so to label him the best Coach since Murphy, is a bit early.Also a Coach can very soon fall from grace, look at McDermott of Leeds last year, and Smith and Cunningham at the moment,we have had a few good coaches at Leigh over the years,I remember Steve Simms being hailed as the second coming after a few games at Leigh, we should let Jukesy enjoy his Coaching, and not forget the input of Cooke and Purtill as well.

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:11 am
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5042
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Be interesting to see how Worthington would have coped at this level, however had he stayed we probably wouldn't have got Crooks who has been excellent for us.

With regards to the coach, this season has impressed me no end the way we are structured on the pitch - defensively it is the best I can remember in over 40 years of watching. Jukes at the helm must take an aweful lot of credit for that, but as you say we have 3 coaches (Anderson along with the above) - not sure if other SL clubs have the same set up but it certainly appears to be working
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:47 am
THECherry&Whites
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2354
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
We've also got to remember that no other Leigh coach has had the level of funding that Jukesy has enjoyed.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:01 am
Peter Kay
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 621
Absolutely definitely without a doubt Sir Jukes is up their with Alex Murphy OBE
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


http://www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:23 pm
Bent&Bongser
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 901
The proof of the pudding is actually after the eating, ie it is how a coach is viewed in retrospect that counts.

Murphy brought major success to Leigh. As a lad, I was always sure that Leigh would win if they were there or thereabouts at half-time as a Murphy roasting generally sent the players back out 100% committed (Ferguson bought his hairdryer second hand as Alex had been giving blow dries for years at that point). He defected but all these years on he retains the respect of all that remember his time here.

Rowley was generally well regarded in his time here too. He too defected but has lost everyone’s respect, not just as a man due to the manner of his departure (for Bongser, it reminded him of waking up next to a coyote and wishing the previous night away), but also as a coach as Jukes stepped in at virtually zero notice and, in his first season, achieved what Rowley had failed to achieve (despite the former incumbent’s attempts to destabilise the club from without).

Jukes & Co have certainly brought the team on and this pudding is tasting good at the moment. Time will tell.

Come on Jukes' Leythe!

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:42 pm
SaleSlim
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 619
Charlie knows...... Sweet FA about Rugby League. Chase is way more talented than anything you have in your squad at the minute. His problem is that he's a grade A bell-end and can be added to the long list of "all the talent in the world" players who p1ssed their careers away. If you think Brierley is anywhere near the level of a fully fit, fully focused Rangi you need your head wobbling. You can add Hock to the "what might have been" list as well.

You've made a great start to SL life tho and seem to be playing as a team. Look forward to a great game when we "welcome" :wink: you to the AJ Bell.... :thumb:

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:59 pm
Markypants
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm
Posts: 179
Hock??? Really ?? He's playing the best rugby of his life at the moment so that's a crock of sh$t!!

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:35 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15861
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Team is 80% when operating at or near the cap, if we can keep the culture and add to the 20% in about 3 or 4,years we will be competing for the pots.

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:43 pm
ItchyandScratchy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004 6:46 pm
Posts: 180
Gaz Hock's career isn't finished yet. He's playing better than ever and is a firm favourite of the Leythers. He appears to be happy at Leigh and that's important for any player. He hasn't wasted his career by any stretch of the imagination. There is more good rugby left in Gaz Hock.
As for Jukesey it's too early to say regarding the heading of this particular thread. It's currently a case of so far so good and long may it continue.

Users browsing this forum: Evergreen009, ian c, ItchyandScratchy, Markypants, maurice, MSNbot Media, Peter Kay, westleighjim and 209 guests

c}