Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:38 am
CHEADLE LEYTHER Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 125
When Neil Jukes was appointed coach at the start of last season, the squad for the first match at Batley included the following players who have since left the club:-Chase (Castleford), Armstrong (Widnes), Brierley (Huddersfield), Kay, Beswick Pownall, DIxon, Emmitt ,Moimoi, Waorthington (all Toronto). Now, just over 12 months later we are establishing ourselves in superleague!!! He has to go down as our best coach since Alex Murphy and his 81/2 Championship winners. If only we could borrow Woods and Drummond from that side!!!!

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:55 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11229
Location: blackpool tower circus
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
A bit presumptions there CL, ALL the above named players including Chase have been replaced by better players, I don't think any of these players would get into our team at the moment.
I realise Jukesy must have had some input into the signing of the current squad ,but we are only 6 games into the SL season ,3 wins,and 3 losses so to label him the best Coach since Murphy, is a bit early.Also a Coach can very soon fall from grace, look at McDermott of Leeds last year, and Smith and Cunningham at the moment,we have had a few good coaches at Leigh over the years,I remember Steve Simms being hailed as the second coming after a few games at Leigh, we should let Jukesy enjoy his Coaching, and not forget the input of Cooke and Purtill as well.

Re: Jukesy best Leigh coach since Murphy?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:11 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5040
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
charlie caroli wrote:
Be interesting to see how Worthington would have coped at this level, however had he stayed we probably wouldn't have got Crooks who has been excellent for us.

With regards to the coach, this season has impressed me no end the way we are structured on the pi
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

c}