CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote: When Neil Jukes was appointed coach at the start of last season, the squad for the first match at Batley included the following players who have since left the club:-Chase (Castleford), Armstrong (Widnes), Brierley (Huddersfield), Kay, Beswick Pownall, DIxon, Emmitt ,Moimoi, Waorthington (all Toronto). Now, just over 12 months later we are establishing ourselves in superleague!!! He has to go down as our best coach since Alex Murphy and his 81/2 Championship winners. If only we could borrow Woods and Drummond from that side!!!!

A bit presumptions there CL, ALL the above named players including Chase have been replaced by better players, I don't think any of these players would get into our team at the moment.I realise Jukesy must have had some input into the signing of the current squad ,but we are only 6 games into the SL season ,3 wins,and 3 losses so to label him the best Coach since Murphy, is a bit early.Also a Coach can very soon fall from grace, look at McDermott of Leeds last year, and Smith and Cunningham at the moment,we have had a few good coaches at Leigh over the years,I remember Steve Simms being hailed as the second coming after a few games at Leigh, we should let Jukesy enjoy his Coaching, and not forget the input of Cooke and Purtill as well.