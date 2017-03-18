When Neil Jukes was appointed coach at the start of last season, the squad for the first match at Batley included the following players who have since left the club:-Chase (Castleford), Armstrong (Widnes), Brierley (Huddersfield), Kay, Beswick Pownall, DIxon, Emmitt ,Moimoi, Waorthington (all Toronto). Now, just over 12 months later we are establishing ourselves in superleague!!! He has to go down as our best coach since Alex Murphy and his 81/2 Championship winners. If only we could borrow Woods and Drummond from that side!!!!