charlie caroli wrote: A bit presumptions there CL, ALL the above named players including Chase have been replaced by better players, I don't think any of these players would get into our team at the moment.

I realise Jukesy must have had some input into the signing of the current squad ,but we are only 6 games into the SL season ,3 wins,and 3 losses so to label him the best Coach since Murphy, is a bit early.Also a Coach can very soon fall from grace, look at McDermott of Leeds last year, and Smith and Cunningham at the moment,we have had a few good coaches at Leigh over the years,I remember Steve Simms being hailed as the second coming after a few games at Leigh, we should let Jukesy enjoy his Coaching, and not forget the input of Cooke and Purtill as well.

Be interesting to see how Worthington would have coped at this level, however had he stayed we probably wouldn't have got Crooks who has been excellent for us.With regards to the coach, this season has impressed me no end the way we are structured on the pitch - defensively it is the best I can remember in over 40 years of watching. Jukes at the helm must take an aweful lot of credit for that, but as you say we have 3 coaches (Anderson along with the above) - not sure if other SL clubs have the same set up but it certainly appears to be working