Great King Rat wrote: I see Toronto beat London Broncos last night in the challenge cup. Leigh v Toronto in next round anyone?

well that is a very good result for them, looks like this season really will be a stroll in champ 1Personally hope we avoid them - better to get on with the job in hand rather than put up with all the publicity.Reckon we would snot em if we did draw them though, it's not as though we wouldn't know Rowleys game plan