Re: Our Albert
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:24 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25059
Location: West Yorkshire
Community Player of the Year. Lots of references to his involvement in schools programmes etc. Some mockery of a certain "story" re Brough and TVs also. :lol:
Re: Our Albert
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 10:21 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25059
Location: West Yorkshire
Try of the Year
Supporters Player of the Year
Players Player of the Year

On a free.
Re: Our Albert
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 11:08 pm
Irregular Hoops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2403
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
All going to go horribly wrong in the second season though .......
Re: Our Albert
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 11:33 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25059
Location: West Yorkshire
Irregular Hoops wrote:
All going to go horribly wrong in the second season though .......

Could well do. They can't take that little moment of medal magic on the City Hall balcony away though. :lol:
Re: Our Albert
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:23 am
Chris28
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Oct 19, 2003 2:52 pm
Posts: 17838
Location: Packed like sardines, in a tin
Mrs Barista wrote:
Community Player of the Year. Lots of references to his involvement in schools programmes etc. Some mockery of a certain "story" re Brough and TVs also. :lol:


I'm sure many noted his comment to Clarky about professionalism at the club too.
2005 Challenge Cup

To reconcile respect with practicality, what is the optimum speed for a hearse?
Re: Our Albert
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:40 am
PCollinson1990
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 725
Chris28 wrote:
I'm sure many noted his comment to Clarky about professionalism at the club too.

Not bad for a "trouble causer" who was only joining us to steal a wage!
Re: Our Albert
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 4:09 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26333
Maybe the rovers fans were getting this mixed up with community service? Easy mistake to make in east hull
Re: Our Albert
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 12:25 am
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10549
Irregular Hoops wrote:
All going to go horribly wrong in the second season though .......


Tbh, even if he did go off the rails next year (and I don't for one second think he will btw) , he's done enough in one year to make his signing a worthwhile one.
