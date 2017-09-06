WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our Albert

Re: Our Albert
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:24 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25057
Location: West Yorkshire
Community Player of the Year. Lots of references to his involvement in schools programmes etc. Some mockery of a certain "story" re Brough and TVs also. :lol:
Re: Our Albert
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 10:21 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25057
Location: West Yorkshire
Try of the Year
Supporters Player of the Year
Players Player of the Year

On a free.
Re: Our Albert
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 11:08 pm
Irregular Hoops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2402
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
All going to go horribly wrong in the second season though .......
Re: Our Albert
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 11:33 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25057
Location: West Yorkshire
Irregular Hoops wrote:
All going to go horribly wrong in the second season though .......

Could well do. They can't take that little moment of medal magic on the City Hall balcony away though. :lol:
