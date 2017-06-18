WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our Albert

Re: Our Albert

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:10 am
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24775
Location: West Yorkshire
PCollinson1990 wrote:
"Guilty" of what, by which court, on what police action and CPS prosecution or magistrates ruling?

Something like this I guess
http://www.thecomet.net/news/racist-abu ... -1-5019410

Or as Jake says, an in-house process to do so, maybe on an interim basis like this
http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-kr- ... story.html
Re: Our Albert

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:12 am
PCollinson1990
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 481
Mrs Barista wrote:
Something like this I guess
http://www.thecomet.net/news/racist-abu ... -1-5019410

Or as Jake says, an in-house process to do so, maybe on an interim basis like this
http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-kr- ... story.html

Both involved arrests, as far as I am aware this incident (so far) hasn't, people need to calm down a bit i.m.h.o

Re: Our Albert

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 11:09 am
C for Cuckoo
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 2970
Location: Hull
The club has the right to refuse entry to someone who breaks the rules.

A life time ban is harsh because a person should be given the chance to mend their ways. I know racists who have gotten over their ignorance. People aren't born racisist and they don't have to stay that way forever.

As for hurting them? We're in the Nazi punching business. And cousin, business is booming.
