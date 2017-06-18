WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our Albert

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:12 am
PCollinson1990
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 473
Sheldon wrote:
Just a quick catch up then.

Racism is ok if if the offender apologises, it only effects the intended target, if he doesn't care no one else should, the chairman is to busy so love off.

Happy Father's Day.


Not at all, racism isn't OK but alcohol makes people act very differently (as does frustration), it isn't in the place of an individual to complain on someone elses' behalf, I doubt very much Kelly a)heard it and b)gave a jot if he did.

It was a Hull "fan" at an away ground, nothing to do with AP.

It's a complete overreaction to an admittedly horrible incident, but a life ban and a "good kicking" is mob justice.

Maybe we should ban all players, officials etc. that have "previous"?

Re: Our Albert

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:12 am
unknownlegend
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 542
Location: West Hull
Sheldon wrote:
Just a quick catch up then.

Racism is ok if if the offender apologises, it only effects the intended target, if he doesn't care no one else should, the chairman is to busy so love off.

Happy Father's Day.


I never said it was OK, just letting people know the guy is horrified at what he said and is sorry. Part of my family are black and if one of them was on another planet due to drink and called me a white B****** I doubt I would want him to be kicked into a wheelchair.
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)

Re: Our Albert

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:13 am
PCollinson1990
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 473
Floodlit'79 wrote:
Cringe at what? Hull FC for failing to take any action against a fan who has been removed for racially abusing our best player( in my opinion) and our top scorer(fact) or me because I choose not to accept no action( not expecting a life ban for him)?

If he was rubbish would it be less of an issue to you?
