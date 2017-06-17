Floodlit'79 wrote: Oh well if the club does nothing because it hasn't been reported to the police but was instead to our owner who to date has not responded to my letter to him, they will be getting two long standing East stand reserved season passes back as well as away support for almost every game.

The 'fan' was clearly drunk but those words must be in his vocabulary to have come out AGAINST OUR BEST PLAYER!

Tomorrow I will be wearing my South Sydney Indigenous shirt which bears the symbol of Albert's family, the Dunghutti in support of him as it's more than Hull FC have done to date.

And they won't care squat, as I'm sure nor does Kelly, his importance to the team has no bearing on how offensive the remark allegedly made was. AP is busy running several businesses, if ALBERT has a complaint he can go through the correct channels. Glad to hear you're not wearing FC colours to our most important game of the season so far. I hope nobody trumps near you or has the audacity to maybe say a nasty word about SOMEONE ELSE. Righteous indignation is not good, the person (so I read) has apologised, that should be the end of it.