Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:08 pm
If no complaint has been made to the police for a "hate crime" then the club don't really have grounds to ban anyone. Agreed it's unpleasant, but so is the language you hear on the terraces in general, especially some imbeciles making comments about homosexual players. Everyone would end up banned for something!

Oh well if the club does nothing because it hasn't been reported to the police but was instead to our owner who to date has not responded to my letter to him, they will be getting two long standing East stand reserved season passes back as well as away support for almost every game.
The 'fan' was clearly drunk but those words must be in his vocabulary to have come out AGAINST OUR BEST PLAYER!
Tomorrow I will be wearing my South Sydney Indigenous shirt which bears the symbol of Albert's family, the Dunghutti in support of him as it's more than Hull FC have done to date.

Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:18 pm
Oh well if the club does nothing because it hasn't been reported to the police but was instead to our owner who to date has not responded to my letter to him, they will be getting two long standing East stand reserved season passes back as well as away support for almost every game.
The 'fan' was clearly drunk but those words must be in his vocabulary to have come out AGAINST OUR BEST PLAYER!
Tomorrow I will be wearing my South Sydney Indigenous shirt which bears the symbol of Albert's family, the Dunghutti in support of him as it's more than Hull FC have done to date.


Cringe

Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:43 pm
supersuperfc wrote:
Cringe

Cringe at what? Hull FC for failing to take any action against a fan who has been removed for racially abusing our best player( in my opinion) and our top scorer(fact) or me because I choose not to accept no action( not expecting a life ban for him)?

Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:50 pm
Pathetic over response.

Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:59 pm
As we got back on the clubs official supporters coach after the game last Friday night we heard that someone had racially abused Kelly. As far as I'm aware it was going to be reported back as the person was on the coach irrc

Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:13 pm
Hope he gets banned for life. And a good kicking.


I wouldn't expect you to hope for anything else. "A good kicking"?? how far would you like this "good kicking" to go? Near death or just an hospital/wheelchair case?
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)
