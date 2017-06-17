PCollinson1990 wrote: If no complaint has been made to the police for a "hate crime" then the club don't really have grounds to ban anyone. Agreed it's unpleasant, but so is the language you hear on the terraces in general, especially some imbeciles making comments about homosexual players. Everyone would end up banned for something!

Oh well if the club does nothing because it hasn't been reported to the police but was instead to our owner who to date has not responded to my letter to him, they will be getting two long standing East stand reserved season passes back as well as away support for almost every game.The 'fan' was clearly drunk but those words must be in his vocabulary to have come out AGAINST OUR BEST PLAYER!Tomorrow I will be wearing my South Sydney Indigenous shirt which bears the symbol of Albert's family, the Dunghutti in support of him as it's more than Hull FC have done to date.