Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:32 pm
Bombed Out
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 515
unknownlegend wrote:
I know the guy concerned with this, he is loyal home and away supporter, never misses a match. He knows he has done wrong and is absolutely horrified at what he did, he had far too much to drink (which he knows is no excuse) and if he gets the chance will apologise to all concerned. No doubt that will not be enough for some people but it happened and won't happen again.


Alcohol is no excuse for racism or any other form of unacceptable behaviour.
Either know your limits and don't drink too much or don't drink at all if you can't handle it.

He can apologise until the cows come home for me. Behaviour like that should not be excused or tolerated.

A lengthy ban or total ban from Hull games sends out the right message for me and should act as warning for any other drunken idiot.

We do not need fans like that in my opinion.

Re: Our Albert

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:05 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25839
Karen wrote:
Nope, Knockers did and got shot down in flames for it:



To be fair, I rarely read the drivel he posts so no surprised I missed it

Re: Our Albert

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:06 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25839
unknownlegend wrote:
I know the guy concerned with this, he is loyal home and away supporter, never misses a match. He knows he has done wrong and is absolutely horrified at what he did, he had far too much to drink (which he knows is no excuse) and if he gets the chance will apologise to all concerned. No doubt that will not be enough for some people but it happened and won't happen again.


No, he's clearly a racist who lets his feelings out when lashed. No place for him associated with our club and I hope he gets a life ban

Re: Our Albert

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:49 pm
davey37
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3396
Location: West Hull
Jake the Peg wrote:
To be fair, I rarely read the drivel he posts so no surprised I missed it


To be fair you should check out what someone has said before trying to correct them and end up being proved wrong.
Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC

Re: Our Albert

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:58 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25839
davey37 wrote:
To be fair you should check out what someone has said before trying to correct them and end up being proved wrong.

Yeah, except I didn't,

Re: Our Albert

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:10 am
Tinkerman23
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1601
Could knocker be the Jeremy Corbyn of this site , can feel his support growing every day :-)

Re: Our Albert

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:42 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3750
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Could knocker be the Jeremy Corbyn of this site , can feel his support growing every day :-)

lol,
I'm not a Labour supporter as it happens and I did vote to leave the EU so that's undone any potential 'support' :D

Whilst being apologetic might slake some, as others have said, stuff said when boozed up tends to represent true feelings.
life-time ban, IMO, no, depends on how club and player see it but think some ban is appropriate.

Re: Our Albert

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:33 am
PCollinson1990
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 470
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
lol,
I'm not a Labour supporter as it happens and I did vote to leave the EU so that's undone any potential 'support' :D

Whilst being apologetic might slake some, as others have said, stuff said when boozed up tends to represent true feelings.
life-time ban, IMO, no, depends on how club and player see it but think some ban is appropriate.


If no complaint has been made to the police for a "hate crime" then the club don't really have grounds to ban anyone. Agreed it's unpleasant, but so is the language you hear on the terraces in general, especially some imbeciles making comments about homosexual players. Everyone would end up banned for something!

Re: Our Albert

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:15 am
the cal train
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2434
Location: West Hull
unknownlegend wrote:
I know the guy concerned with this, he is loyal home and away supporter, never misses a match. He knows he has done wrong and is absolutely horrified at what he did, he had far too much to drink (which he knows is no excuse) and if he gets the chance will apologise to all concerned. No doubt that will not be enough for some people but it happened and won't happen again.

Hope he gets banned for life. And a good kicking.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
-Emmitt Smith

Re: Our Albert

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:04 pm
Tinkerman23
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1601
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
lol,
I'm not a Labour supporter as it happens and I did vote to leave the EU so that's undone any potential 'support' :D

Whilst being apologetic might slake some, as others have said, stuff said when boozed up tends to represent true feelings.
life-time ban, IMO, no, depends on how club and player see it but think some ban is appropriate.

How anyone could support a corbyn lead labour party Is beyond me, really do think this country is its own worst enemy sometimes! Anyway yeah alcohol fueled racist comments are completely unacceptable. Excited to see kelly tomorrow in full flow ripping cas to bits, mom performance me thinks tomorrow
