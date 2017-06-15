|
Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 515
|
unknownlegend wrote:
I know the guy concerned with this, he is loyal home and away supporter, never misses a match. He knows he has done wrong and is absolutely horrified at what he did, he had far too much to drink (which he knows is no excuse) and if he gets the chance will apologise to all concerned. No doubt that will not be enough for some people but it happened and won't happen again.
Alcohol is no excuse for racism or any other form of unacceptable behaviour.
Either know your limits and don't drink too much or don't drink at all if you can't handle it.
He can apologise until the cows come home for me. Behaviour like that should not be excused or tolerated.
A lengthy ban or total ban from Hull games sends out the right message for me and should act as warning for any other drunken idiot.
We do not need fans like that in my opinion.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:05 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25836
|
Karen wrote:
Nope, Knockers did and got shot down in flames for it:
To be fair, I rarely read the drivel he posts so no surprised I missed it
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:06 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25836
|
unknownlegend wrote:
No, he's clearly a racist who lets his feelings out when lashed. No place for him associated with our club and I hope he gets a life ban
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:49 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3396
Location: West Hull
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
To be fair, I rarely read the drivel he posts so no surprised I missed it
To be fair you should check out what someone has said before trying to correct them and end up being proved wrong.
|
Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:58 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25836
|
davey37 wrote:
To be fair you should check out what someone has said before trying to correct them and end up being proved wrong.
Yeah, except I didn't,
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:10 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1600
|
Could knocker be the Jeremy Corbyn of this site , can feel his support growing every day
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:42 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3749
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Could knocker be the Jeremy Corbyn of this site , can feel his support growing every day
lol,
I'm not a Labour supporter as it happens and I did vote to leave the EU so that's undone any potential 'support'
Whilst being apologetic might slake some, as others have said, stuff said when boozed up tends to represent true feelings.
life-time ban, IMO, no, depends on how club and player see it but think some ban is appropriate.
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:33 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 470
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
lol,
I'm not a Labour supporter as it happens and I did vote to leave the EU so that's undone any potential 'support'
Whilst being apologetic might slake some, as others have said, stuff said when boozed up tends to represent true feelings.
life-time ban, IMO, no, depends on how club and player see it but think some ban is appropriate.
If no complaint has been made to the police for a "hate crime" then the club don't really have grounds to ban anyone. Agreed it's unpleasant, but so is the language you hear on the terraces in general, especially some imbeciles making comments about homosexual players. Everyone would end up banned for something!
|
|