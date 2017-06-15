WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our Albert

Re: Our Albert

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:32 pm
Bombed Out
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 515
unknownlegend wrote:
I know the guy concerned with this, he is loyal home and away supporter, never misses a match. He knows he has done wrong and is absolutely horrified at what he did, he had far too much to drink (which he knows is no excuse) and if he gets the chance will apologise to all concerned. No doubt that will not be enough for some people but it happened and won't happen again.


Alcohol is no excuse for racism or any other form of unacceptable behaviour.
Either know your limits and don't drink too much or don't drink at all if you can't handle it.

He can apologise until the cows come home for me. Behaviour like that should not be excused or tolerated.

A lengthy ban or total ban from Hull games sends out the right message for me and should act as warning for any other drunken idiot.

We do not need fans like that in my opinion.

Re: Our Albert

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:05 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25831
Karen wrote:
Nope, Knockers did and got shot down in flames for it:



To be fair, I rarely read the drivel he posts so no surprised I missed it

Re: Our Albert

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:06 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25831
unknownlegend wrote:
I know the guy concerned with this, he is loyal home and away supporter, never misses a match. He knows he has done wrong and is absolutely horrified at what he did, he had far too much to drink (which he knows is no excuse) and if he gets the chance will apologise to all concerned. No doubt that will not be enough for some people but it happened and won't happen again.


No, he's clearly a racist who lets his feelings out when lashed. No place for him associated with our club and I hope he gets a life ban
