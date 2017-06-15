unknownlegend wrote: I know the guy concerned with this, he is loyal home and away supporter, never misses a match. He knows he has done wrong and is absolutely horrified at what he did, he had far too much to drink (which he knows is no excuse) and if he gets the chance will apologise to all concerned. No doubt that will not be enough for some people but it happened and won't happen again.

Alcohol is no excuse for racism or any other form of unacceptable behaviour.Either know your limits and don't drink too much or don't drink at all if you can't handle it.He can apologise until the cows come home for me. Behaviour like that should not be excused or tolerated.A lengthy ban or total ban from Hull games sends out the right message for me and should act as warning for any other drunken idiot.We do not need fans like that in my opinion.