Joined: Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:41 pm
Posts: 2
Although reading this forum regularly, I had to register to be able to post on this subject - Albert Kelly WAS racially abused by a Hull 'fan' from the stand on Friday night.
We travel to most away matches and the children aged between 12 and 15 usually go into the singing middle whereas the adults prefer a better view to the side of the posts. After the fantastic first half during which Albert scored two tries( including the one where he kicked with either foot at pace was true class), the children came back to say one 'fan' kept adding a couple of his own words to the Albert Kelly songs which abuse him for the colour of his skin. One of these isn't a term you really hear nowadays and they had to ask what it meant. The children challenged this fan as to why are you saying that only to be told "if you don't like it, f*** off somewhere else".
On hearing this, he was challenged by some of our group, he didn't deny it and luckily for his health, was reported to and removed by Salford's stewards but not before scanning his id as they are obliged to because they report incidents like this to both Hull and the RFL.
I am disgusted that not only does this happen in 2017 but a Hull FC player by a Hull 'fan'AND in my opinion, our best player this season who has just scored two fantastic tries against second in the league and who
we are all pretty much resigned to 'enjoy him while he is here'.
I took a letter to the club on Monday for Adam Pearson asking him to remove this person from our club - if people feel that way, just don't sing, presumably they didn't celebrate any of his tries this season which add up to more than any other player in black and white this season. I thought we'd moved on as a society from late seventies when I first started going - the worrying thing is that 'fan' probably wasn't even born then!
Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:10 pm
Joined: Tue Dec 09, 2003 8:29 pm
Posts: 1295
Location: Kingston upon Hull(FC)
What a moron he must have been.
Whoever stands by a just cause and fights for the freedom and liberation of his land from the invaders, the settlers and the colonialists, cannot possibly be called terrorist."
— Yasser Arafat
Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:22 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5616
Location: east east hull
Why does knockersbump get loads of abuse off people for having an opinion
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:44 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3395
Location: West Hull
fun time frankie wrote:
Why does knockersbump get loads of abuse off people for having an opinion
Said something about 10 years ago and some keep bringing it up to have a go at him.
Time has moved on as far as I'm concerned.
Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC
Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:56 pm
Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 414
fun time frankie wrote:
Why does knockersbump get loads of abuse off people for having an opinion
Because certain posters think its there own private little playground where they can dictate who can and cant express an opinion.
Cant believe anyone even cares that he started a petition calling for Radford Out. The abuse he has received since is far worse than anything he ever posted.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:17 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:41 pm
Posts: 2
The way that the very serious issue he raised about the abuse directed at our best player(in my opinion this season to date) was dismissed out of hand because it was him who raised it was the reason I went to the bother of registration to post on this site.
I don't agree with everything he posts nor care for the way most threads descend into 'my dad is bigger than your dad' with the same handful of people but I feel so strongly about what was said by a so-called Hull FC supporter about Kelly that I wanted others to see it wasn't yet 'more rubbish' by him as it needs stamping out.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:39 am
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25823
Floodlit'79 wrote:
The way that the very serious issue he raised about the abuse directed at our best player(in my opinion this season to date) was dismissed out of hand because it was him who raised it was the reason I went to the bother of registration to post on this site.
I don't agree with everything he posts nor care for the way most threads descend into 'my dad is bigger than your dad' with the same handful of people but I feel so strongly about what was said by a so-called Hull FC supporter about Kelly that I wanted others to see it wasn't yet 'more rubbish' by him as it needs stamping out.
I thought it was you who'd raised it?
Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:55 am
Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3395
Location: West Hull
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
As an aside, I was reading that an FC 'fan' has being banned or will be banned by the club for racist remarks made towards Kelly.
Did anyone know about this?
Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:47 am
Karen
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10089
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
Jake the Peg wrote:
I thought it was you who'd raised it?
Nope, Knockers did and got shot down in flames for it:
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
As an aside, I was reading that an FC 'fan' has being banned or will be banned by the club for racist remarks made towards Kelly.
Did anyone know about this?
Mrs Barista wrote:
No. A Rovers fan used the "n" word in reference to him on Twitter though. Hudgell had to tweet about it when it was suggested she should be banned.
WIZEB wrote:
That's for putting him right yet again Mrs B.
Bless, he really doesn't seem to get an awful lot right!
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:09 am
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 540
Location: West Hull
Floodlit'79 wrote:
Although reading this forum regularly, I had to register to be able to post on this subject - Albert Kelly WAS racially abused by a Hull 'fan' from the stand on Friday night.
We travel to most away matches and the children aged between 12 and 15 usually go into the singing middle whereas the adults prefer a better view to the side of the posts. After the fantastic first half during which Albert scored two tries( including the one where he kicked with either foot at pace was true class), the children came back to say one 'fan' kept adding a couple of his own words to the Albert Kelly songs which abuse him for the colour of his skin. One of these isn't a term you really hear nowadays and they had to ask what it meant. The children challenged this fan as to why are you saying that only to be told "if you don't like it, f*** off somewhere else".
On hearing this, he was challenged by some of our group, he didn't deny it and luckily for his health, was reported to and removed by Salford's stewards but not before scanning his id as they are obliged to because they report incidents like this to both Hull and the RFL.
I am disgusted that not only does this happen in 2017 but a Hull FC player by a Hull 'fan'AND in my opinion, our best player this season who has just scored two fantastic tries against second in the league and who
we are all pretty much resigned to 'enjoy him while he is here'.
I took a letter to the club on Monday for Adam Pearson asking him to remove this person from our club - if people feel that way, just don't sing, presumably they didn't celebrate any of his tries this season which add up to more than any other player in black and white this season. I thought we'd moved on as a society from late seventies when I first started going - the worrying thing is that 'fan' probably wasn't even born then!
I know the guy concerned with this, he is loyal home and away supporter, never misses a match. He knows he has done wrong and is absolutely horrified at what he did, he had far too much to drink (which he knows is no excuse) and if he gets the chance will apologise to all concerned. No doubt that will not be enough for some people but it happened and won't happen again.
