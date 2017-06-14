Although reading this forum regularly, I had to register to be able to post on this subject - Albert Kelly WAS racially abused by a Hull 'fan' from the stand on Friday night.

We travel to most away matches and the children aged between 12 and 15 usually go into the singing middle whereas the adults prefer a better view to the side of the posts. After the fantastic first half during which Albert scored two tries( including the one where he kicked with either foot at pace was true class), the children came back to say one 'fan' kept adding a couple of his own words to the Albert Kelly songs which abuse him for the colour of his skin. One of these isn't a term you really hear nowadays and they had to ask what it meant. The children challenged this fan as to why are you saying that only to be told "if you don't like it, f*** off somewhere else".

On hearing this, he was challenged by some of our group, he didn't deny it and luckily for his health, was reported to and removed by Salford's stewards but not before scanning his id as they are obliged to because they report incidents like this to both Hull and the RFL.

I am disgusted that not only does this happen in 2017 but a Hull FC player by a Hull 'fan'AND in my opinion, our best player this season who has just scored two fantastic tries against second in the league and who

we are all pretty much resigned to 'enjoy him while he is here'.

I took a letter to the club on Monday for Adam Pearson asking him to remove this person from our club - if people feel that way, just don't sing, presumably they didn't celebrate any of his tries this season which add up to more than any other player in black and white this season. I thought we'd moved on as a society from late seventies when I first started going - the worrying thing is that 'fan' probably wasn't even born then!