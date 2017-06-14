WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our Albert

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Our Albert

 
Post a reply

Re: Our Albert

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:55 pm
Floodlit'79 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:41 pm
Posts: 1
Although reading this forum regularly, I had to register to be able to post on this subject - Albert Kelly WAS racially abused by a Hull 'fan' from the stand on Friday night.
We travel to most away matches and the children aged between 12 and 15 usually go into the singing middle whereas the adults prefer a better view to the side of the posts. After the fantastic first half during which Albert scored two tries( including the one where he kicked with either foot at pace was true class), the children came back to say one 'fan' kept adding a couple of his own words to the Albert Kelly songs which abuse him for the colour of his skin. One of these isn't a term you really hear nowadays and they had to ask what it meant. The children challenged this fan as to why are you saying that only to be told "if you don't like it, f*** off somewhere else".
On hearing this, he was challenged by some of our group, he didn't deny it and luckily for his health, was reported to and removed by Salford's stewards but not before scanning his id as they are obliged to because they report incidents like this to both Hull and the RFL.
I am disgusted that not only does this happen in 2017 but a Hull FC player by a Hull 'fan'AND in my opinion, our best player this season who has just scored two fantastic tries against second in the league and who
we are all pretty much resigned to 'enjoy him while he is here'.
I took a letter to the club on Monday for Adam Pearson asking him to remove this person from our club - if people feel that way, just don't sing, presumably they didn't celebrate any of his tries this season which add up to more than any other player in black and white this season. I thought we'd moved on as a society from late seventies when I first started going - the worrying thing is that 'fan' probably wasn't even born then!

Re: Our Albert

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:10 pm
JACK DETH User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Dec 09, 2003 8:29 pm
Posts: 1295
Location: Kingston upon Hull(FC)
What a moron he must have been.
Whoever stands by a just cause and fights for the freedom and liberation of his land from the invaders, the settlers and the colonialists, cannot possibly be called terrorist."

— Yasser Arafat

Re: Our Albert

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:22 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5616
Location: east east hull
Why does knockersbump get loads of abuse off people for having an opinion
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Our Albert

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:44 pm
davey37 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3394
Location: West Hull
fun time frankie wrote:
Why does knockersbump get loads of abuse off people for having an opinion


Said something about 10 years ago and some keep bringing it up to have a go at him.

Time has moved on as far as I'm concerned.
Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: B&WFAN, cas all the way, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., davey37, FC-Steward, Hessle Roader, HFC Boy, Homenaway, hullandbroncos, Jake the Peg, K-Diddy, Large Paws, mwindass, old frightful, oooh Gravy!, Paul Hamilton, Raggytash, rover 2000, Tinkerman23 and 280 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,8022,05876,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM