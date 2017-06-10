WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our Albert

Sat Jun 10, 2017 2:02 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
His second try didnt get much credit from the sky team who just spoke about his pace and the loose pass gifting him a try, but it was exceptional skill. Two kicks, one right foot, one left foot whilst running at pace judged to perfection. If George Williams had scored it Phil Clarke would have never shut up about it. There are only a tiny amount of players in the world that could have done it, and he made it look routine.


They showed it on the hourly sports news on BBC Breakfast this morning. The sports reporter compared it to the skill you might see at Hampden Park later.

Sat Jun 10, 2017 2:04 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
They showed it on the hourly sports news on BBC Breakfast this morning. The sports reporter compared it to the skill you might see at Hampden Park later.

Thanks, was trying to remember where I'd heard/seen that.

Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:07 pm
WIZEB wrote:
Do you still support your theory of Radfords man-management skills being non-existent?

How far back are you going with this?
There was a period where it was clear that we lacked any leadership by the coach and players were underperforming, has Radford improved, yes he has.
Have the players improved in some areas, yes they have and that is down to Radford and his coaching team, however do the players under his control still make the same errors when under pressure, yes they do, do we still revert to poor play/poor discipline at times, yes we do.
Does he still have much to learn to get his charges doing what he wants them to do and to stop the peaks and troughs being so far apart, does he need to do more/improve how he coaches to instill mental fortitude and to develop strategies to reduce the chances of players being indisciplined more than currently or during games when we are under the cosh, yes he does.

I suppose you've never said anything that some period down the line isn't accurate because of changes?
But carry on dragging stuff up from the past a la Barista, just makes you more sad and pathetic than you already are.

Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:09 pm
As an aside, I was reading that an FC 'fan' has being banned or will be banned by the club for racist remarks made towards Kelly.
Did anyone know about this?

Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:10 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
sad and pathetic

How rude, personal and insulting. :lol:
Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:12 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
As an aside, I was reading that an FC 'fan' has being banned or will be banned by the club for racist remarks made towards Kelly.
Did anyone know about this?

No. A Rovers fan used the "n" word in reference to him on Twitter though. Hudgell had to tweet about it when it was suggested she should be banned.
Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:27 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
How rude, personal and insulting. :lol:


I could be sadder by persisting in posting the same old painful patter that Penelope churns out.

Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:35 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
No. A Rovers fan used the "n" word in reference to him on Twitter though. Hudgell had to tweet about it when it was suggested she should be banned.


That's for putting him right yet again Mrs B.
Bless, he really doesn't seem to get an awful lot right!
