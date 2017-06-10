WIZEB wrote: Do you still support your theory of Radfords man-management skills being non-existent?

How far back are you going with this?There was a period where it was clear that we lacked any leadership by the coach and players were underperforming, has Radford improved, yes he has.Have the players improved in some areas, yes they have and that is down to Radford and his coaching team, however do the players under his control still make the same errors when under pressure, yes they do, do we still revert to poor play/poor discipline at times, yes we do.Does he still have much to learn to get his charges doing what he wants them to do and to stop the peaks and troughs being so far apart, does he need to do more/improve how he coaches to instill mental fortitude and to develop strategies to reduce the chances of players being indisciplined more than currently or during games when we are under the cosh, yes he does.I suppose you've never said anything that some period down the line isn't accurate because of changes?But carry on dragging stuff up from the past a la Barista, just makes you more sad and pathetic than you already are.