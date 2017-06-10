Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:

His second try didnt get much credit from the sky team who just spoke about his pace and the loose pass gifting him a try, but it was exceptional skill. Two kicks, one right foot, one left foot whilst running at pace judged to perfection. If George Williams had scored it Phil Clarke would have never shut up about it. There are only a tiny amount of players in the world that could have done it, and he made it look routine.