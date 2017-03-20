PCollinson1990 wrote: I think, if as was suggested, he's on an inventive based conttact, that will keep him focussed.

An incentive based contract would surely be better than an invented one thoughSeriously though if as is suspected Kelly signed with an incentive type contract that that should be enough to keep him performing and focused on the game. Not taking at swipe here either but Kelly in interviews has also alluded to the fact that Hull is a much more professional club than his previous one and has made it easier to settle in and get on with his game.However he has a history and we can nopt forget that but currently he is what we have needed for so long and hopefully long may it last and he keeps his nose clean and works hard and performs each week for us.