Re: Our Albert

PCollinson1990 wrote:
I think, if as was suggested, he's on an inventive based conttact, that will keep him focussed.


An incentive based contract would surely be better than an invented one though :wink: :lol:

Seriously though if as is suspected Kelly signed with an incentive type contract that that should be enough to keep him performing and focused on the game. Not taking at swipe here either but Kelly in interviews has also alluded to the fact that Hull is a much more professional club than his previous one and has made it easier to settle in and get on with his game.

However he has a history and we can nopt forget that but currently he is what we have needed for so long and hopefully long may it last and he keeps his nose clean and works hard and performs each week for us.
Chris71 wrote:
Oops, I meant incentive, bloody IPhone auto correct!

On the Wire forum regarding Danny Brough to them, someone has stated that kelly is going to St George and Brough back to Hull? Apparently that was mentioned back in Aus.
Can't see it one bit, but an odd statement.
If kelly stays fit and focused then every club with cap space will want him. All this talk of an incentive based contract is nonsense. After this season he'll either be worth big money or nothing. If we want to keep him he won;t sign for peanuts
