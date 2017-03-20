|
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6851
Location: Here there and everywhere
|
barham red wrote:
He did play that well and consistently in his first year, he is undoubtedly a talent and maybe he will settle. I'm pretty certain if you trawl the archives that there'll be a pretty identical thread on our board about getting an improved deal on the table, interest from the NRL ect.
It will be interesting to see how he does get on after a few months especially if he gets a longer term deal. I have a feeling he will sort himself out this time, he must realise this is he last, last chance and his next stop will be lower league Australian rugby if he blows it this time.
As for the 70 year old guy who says he is better than Millward was, I'm assuming he has memory issues...
Why? Millward was undoubtedly a great of the game, but it doesn't mean he will remain the best ever rovers player. Millward played on an era of part time, overweight forwards which will have been far easier to side step around as they tired.
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:37 am
|
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4455
|
imo bit early to put him in the millward bracket yet,
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:42 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 89
|
hull2524 wrote:
imo bit early to put him in the millward bracket yet,
He's played a handful of good games, Millward had many good seasoned pitching
|
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:28 am
|
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4892
|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Why? Millward was undoubtedly a great of the game, but it doesn't mean he will remain the best ever rovers player. Millward played on an era of part time, overweight forwards which will have been far easier to side step around as they tired.
Why?, quite simple, Kelly played 2 years at Rovers and wasn't fit tie Rogers laces either playing or professionalism wise. I agree better may come along in time but Kelly wasn't it.
Millward also played in a time when it was part of the game to smash little blokes around the head and go pretty much unpenalised. Think you'll struggle to find anyone (apart from some 70 year old bloke) who thinks Kelly was the best HB we have ever had...
|
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:50 am
|
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4455
|
Millward was a legend. Kelly ATM is the player we have been looking for . Can't compare really but IMO if Kelly keeps it up we have a real diamond on our hands .
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:55 am
|
Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3936
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
|
I don't think many people will be in the "Albert is better than Roger" camp.
|
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:07 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6851
Location: Here there and everywhere
|
barham red wrote:
Why?, quite simple, Kelly played 2 years at Rovers and wasn't fit tie Rogers laces either playing or professionalism wise. I agree better may come along in time but Kelly wasn't it.
Millward also played in a time when it was part of the game to smash little blokes around the head and go pretty much unpenalised. Think you'll struggle to find anyone (apart from some 70 year old bloke) who thinks Kelly was the best HB we have ever had...
Not disagreeing with you, but to be fair, I never saw RM play live.
I do think it pointless in comparing players of different era's, its a very different game now to what it was.
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:24 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4892
|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Not disagreeing with you, but to be fair, I never saw RM play live.
I do think it pointless in comparing players of different era's, its a very different game now to what it was.
I completely agree.
On the Albert front history is repeating so far, he's been very good in his opening games. Proof will be over the length of his contract (current and future).
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: *H*FC, C for Cuckoo, easthullwesty, Ellam, FC-Steward, item ardull, Karen, LAMBWATH ROAD FC, Large Paws, London FC Fan, Mild mannered Janitor, Paddyfc, Ranjit, rodney_trotter, Staffs FC, the artist, The FC Aces, Touchliner, x teacher, Zaphod and 330 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
c}