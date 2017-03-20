WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our Albert

Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:24 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004
Posts: 6850
Location: Here there and everywhere
barham red wrote:
He did play that well and consistently in his first year, he is undoubtedly a talent and maybe he will settle. I'm pretty certain if you trawl the archives that there'll be a pretty identical thread on our board about getting an improved deal on the table, interest from the NRL ect.

It will be interesting to see how he does get on after a few months especially if he gets a longer term deal. I have a feeling he will sort himself out this time, he must realise this is he last, last chance and his next stop will be lower league Australian rugby if he blows it this time.

As for the 70 year old guy who says he is better than Millward was, I'm assuming he has memory issues...


Why? Millward was undoubtedly a great of the game, but it doesn't mean he will remain the best ever rovers player. Millward played on an era of part time, overweight forwards which will have been far easier to side step around as they tired.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:37 am
hull2524
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009
Posts: 4454
imo bit early to put him in the millward bracket yet,
Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:42 am
PCollinson1990

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017
Posts: 89
hull2524 wrote:
imo bit early to put him in the millward bracket yet,

He's played a handful of good games, Millward had many good seasoned pitching

Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:28 am
barham red
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007
Posts: 4891
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Why? Millward was undoubtedly a great of the game, but it doesn't mean he will remain the best ever rovers player. Millward played on an era of part time, overweight forwards which will have been far easier to side step around as they tired.


Why?, quite simple, Kelly played 2 years at Rovers and wasn't fit tie Rogers laces either playing or professionalism wise. I agree better may come along in time but Kelly wasn't it.

Millward also played in a time when it was part of the game to smash little blokes around the head and go pretty much unpenalised. Think you'll struggle to find anyone (apart from some 70 year old bloke) who thinks Kelly was the best HB we have ever had...
