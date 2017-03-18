WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our Albert

Re: Our Albert

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:34 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
Better than MillwaRd?


Yes
Re: Our Albert

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:38 am
Although I have no problem with Kelly signing for you you do wonder as a Rovers fan of what might have been if he'd have behaved himself and played in the middle 8s his career here and in Australia seems to have followed the same pattern I know he wanted to go back to Australia at the end of his first season for us but they were no takers it was a no brainier you signing him and it's paying off just watched his tries and his long cut out pass brings back memories
Re: Our Albert

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:45 pm
fun time frankie wrote:
Although I have no problem with Kelly signing for you you do wonder as a Rovers fan of what might have been if he'd have behaved himself and played in the middle 8s his career here and in Australia seems to have followed the same pattern I know he wanted to go back to Australia at the end of his first season for us but they were no takers it was a no brainier you signing him and it's paying off just watched his tries and his long cut out pass brings back memories

Was a good one, certainly.
Re: Our Albert

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:14 pm
Just going to enjoy the AK journey. He could have probably gone elsewhere this year for more money, so he might just like the environment we provide for him.
He's a rare breed in Super League - an overseas player near his prime.

A few games in and he's already got two songs as well!

Re: Our Albert

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:40 am
Alberts best friend is Maurice Blair at HKR which probably influenced his decision to stay in Hull.
I dont know when Blairs contract finishes with HKR but lets hope that whilst Blair is in Hull it makes Albert more comfortable to be here and we see at least another season from him.

Re: Our Albert

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:01 am
bonaire wrote:
Alberts best friend is Maurice Blair at HKR which probably influenced his decision to stay in Hull.
I dont know when Blairs contract finishes with HKR but lets hope that whilst Blair is in Hull it makes Albert more comfortable to be here and we see at least another season from him.

Blair signed for 2 years at the beginning of the season
Re: Our Albert

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:44 am
Didn't help him much at rovers. Maybe he's just realised it could be last chance saloon and hes at a better club
Re: Our Albert

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 6:13 am
On the wire board in danny brough thread,someone saying its been in the press he is off back over there?

Hope not
Re: Our Albert

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 7:14 am
Great to see a pair of decent halfbacks playing at the club after so long without. I thought Sneeeeyd had his best game with ball in hand for us as well against Widnes. Obviously he brings an A1 kicking game as well which was so sadly lacking during the coach-bashing era. Motu/AP/radders deserve massive credit for the way they've turned recruitment round and I'd hope they'd sign Albert up ASAP if he's happy here.
Re: Our Albert

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:37 am
Dave K. wrote:
I'd be looking at getting him signed up, a risk with his history, but if we don't we will lose him as NRL and SL teams will be sniffing about.

Played well for Rovers, but not this consistentantly, playing for a winning, more professional side with better influences will hopefully keep him on track.


He did play that well and consistently in his first year, he is undoubtedly a talent and maybe he will settle. I'm pretty certain if you trawl the archives that there'll be a pretty identical thread on our board about getting an improved deal on the table, interest from the NRL ect.

It will be interesting to see how he does get on after a few months especially if he gets a longer term deal. I have a feeling he will sort himself out this time, he must realise this is he last, last chance and his next stop will be lower league Australian rugby if he blows it this time.

As for the 70 year old guy who says he is better than Millward was, I'm assuming he has memory issues...
c}