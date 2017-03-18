Dave K. wrote: I'd be looking at getting him signed up, a risk with his history, but if we don't we will lose him as NRL and SL teams will be sniffing about.



Played well for Rovers, but not this consistentantly, playing for a winning, more professional side with better influences will hopefully keep him on track.

He did play that well and consistently in his first year, he is undoubtedly a talent and maybe he will settle. I'm pretty certain if you trawl the archives that there'll be a pretty identical thread on our board about getting an improved deal on the table, interest from the NRL ect.It will be interesting to see how he does get on after a few months especially if he gets a longer term deal. I have a feeling he will sort himself out this time, he must realise this is he last, last chance and his next stop will be lower league Australian rugby if he blows it this time.As for the 70 year old guy who says he is better than Millward was, I'm assuming he has memory issues...