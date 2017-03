Although I have no problem with Kelly signing for you you do wonder as a Rovers fan of what might have been if he'd have behaved himself and played in the middle 8s his career here and in Australia seems to have followed the same pattern I know he wanted to go back to Australia at the end of his first season for us but they were no takers it was a no brainier you signing him and it's paying off just watched his tries and his long cut out pass brings back memories