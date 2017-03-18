He's one of the most naturally gifted players I've seen. He's got the lot, skill, awareness, pace and strength. The pass to Fonua last night was sublime. When we attack I'm looking where he is hoping he gets the ball. He really is an exciting machine



The ball is in his court. If continues to produce this kind of form he will get a lucrative contract. He's playing for a team that is challenging for trophies, adored by the fans and could become a legend. He's an intelligent bloke no longer a kid and should realise that if he steps out of line again his earning power will be diminished. (clubs will always take a chance with him)



The one thing in our favour is he is surrounded by a group of consummate professional players and staff that won't tolerate anything that will disrupt the culture of the club that has been built over the last couple of years.



Unfortunately like Jake I believe it will all end in tears like it's done for every club he's played for. Lets just make the most of him while it lasts.