Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:26 am
Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:26 am
Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 788
He's one of the most naturally gifted players I've seen. He's got the lot, skill, awareness, pace and strength. The pass to Fonua last night was sublime. When we attack I'm looking where he is hoping he gets the ball. He really is an exciting machine

The ball is in his court. If continues to produce this kind of form he will get a lucrative contract. He's playing for a team that is challenging for trophies, adored by the fans and could become a legend. He's an intelligent bloke no longer a kid and should realise that if he steps out of line again his earning power will be diminished. (clubs will always take a chance with him)

The one thing in our favour is he is surrounded by a group of consummate professional players and staff that won't tolerate anything that will disrupt the culture of the club that has been built over the last couple of years.

Unfortunately like Jake I believe it will all end in tears like it's done for every club he's played for. Lets just make the most of him while it lasts.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:56 am
Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:56 am
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10406
It's not the 6 tries in 4 or the exciting rugby that is most pleasing, we knew what he was capable of before he came. The best thing for me is the enthusiasm and effort he has put into everything, especially the dirty work that creative players shouldn't have much business in. Kick chases, cover tackles, even carrying the ball out of defence on occasion.

Maybe he will go off the rails, but he's never really been at a top club before. Maybe if we can keep matching his ambition and keep supplying the quality players for him to work with he will be happy. Everyone wants to win things, especially guys with his talent.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:41 am
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14797
Been really impressed so far, a natural talent and surprisingly tenacious in defence
c}