WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our Albert

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Our Albert

 
Post a reply

Our Albert

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:09 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25377
We all know at some point he'll either go off the rails or get injured (or both) but what a sensational player he is. He's was involved in so much of what we did last night and really gives the team something which we've not had for a long time. I'm just going to enjoy watching him play whilst the good times last

Re: Our Albert

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:13 am
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 1982
Location: United Kingdom
Living in Australia I have a slight insight into
The nature of Indiginous players
Same as any other player
Gazza or Kelly
George Best or any other player you care to mention who's gone off the rails
I have lost interest

Re: Our Albert

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:16 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9357
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Looks like our feeder club has come up trumps for us again.

Re: Our Albert

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:21 am
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17206
Great again last night. A third successive brace of tries. Certainly has settled in better than we could have expected. He looks very fit and seems to be enjoying himself. I liked his quote in the Hull Daily Mail the other day: "The staff have been very good and helped my game. The professionalism here is top notch and something that's great to be involved in."

Whether he has matured as a person and can behave himself long term remains to be seen. If he continues his current form though it should be another exciting season ahead.

Re: Our Albert

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:22 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25377
WIZEB wrote:
Looks like our feeder club has come up trumps for us again.



Indeed. Another couple of seasons in the lower leagues and I can see will oakes moving across to play on the wing for us

Re: Our Albert

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:27 am
Faithful One User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1561
Location: Top of the East Stand
Watching him every week is very entertaining. Playing himself into the NRL shop window at the moment, but if we only have him for a year, then it's one I'm looking forward to.

Re: Our Albert

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:34 am
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17203
Location: Back in Hull.
I'd be looking at getting him signed up, a risk with his history, but if we don't we will lose him as NRL and SL teams will be sniffing about.

Played well for Rovers, but not this consistentantly, playing for a winning, more professional side with better influences will hopefully keep him on track.

Re: Our Albert

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:08 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24323
Location: West Yorkshire
Dave K. wrote:
I'd be looking at getting him signed up, a risk with his history, but if we don't we will lose him as NRL and SL teams will be sniffing about.

Played well for Rovers, but not this consistentantly, playing for a winning, more professional side with better influences will hopefully keep him on track.

Just going to enjoy it while it lasts. Could possibly get another NRL gig based on current form, or go off the rails, maybe other clubs will be interested with more cap to spare - let's not forget he's here on a low wage this season. He's the most exciting player with ball in hand I've seen at Hull since Willie Manu in the respect that he can create something from nothing. As a creative half he's been fantastic so far, but on the basis of four games only; Radford and Tony have good form on squad development so reckon they'll do what's best for us.
Image

Re: Our Albert

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:12 am
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6844
Location: Here there and everywhere
Jake the Peg wrote:
We all know at some point he'll either go off the rails or get injured (or both) but what a sensational player he is. He's was involved in so much of what we did last night and really gives the team something which we've not had for a long time. I'm just going to enjoy watching him play whilst the good times last


Nothing like setting a player up to fail.....

I appreciate his track record is hardly clean, but the reality is, I have no real idea (or interest) on his past in Australia. His time at rovers was, first season fantastic, second season not so. But when you drill down into the issues at rovers last year (they didnt recruit at the beginning of 2016 = Kelly knew he would be playing behind a beaten pack and that his club lacked ambition etc, oh, then there is the little matter of having Hudgell as your boss, something I can imagine is not the most pleasant of things.....), perhaps Albert was wanting to taste a bit of success with a club going in the right direction???

Agreed, he is fantastic to watch, and its great to see what a proper stand off can bring to the team...
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, anijay, Cardiff_05, edinburgh yorkie, Fields of Fire, HFC Boy, hull2524, hullandbroncos, Jake the Peg, Marcus's Bicycle, Mike1970, Mild mannered Janitor, unknownlegend, weaver93, x teacher and 365 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,537,8021,95975,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  














c}