Jake the Peg wrote: We all know at some point he'll either go off the rails or get injured (or both) but what a sensational player he is. He's was involved in so much of what we did last night and really gives the team something which we've not had for a long time. I'm just going to enjoy watching him play whilst the good times last

Nothing like setting a player up to fail.....I appreciate his track record is hardly clean, but the reality is, I have no real idea (or interest) on his past in Australia. His time at rovers was, first season fantastic, second season not so. But when you drill down into the issues at rovers last year (they didnt recruit at the beginning of 2016 = Kelly knew he would be playing behind a beaten pack and that his club lacked ambition etc, oh, then there is the little matter of having Hudgell as your boss, something I can imagine is not the most pleasant of things.....), perhaps Albert was wanting to taste a bit of success with a club going in the right direction???Agreed, he is fantastic to watch, and its great to see what a proper stand off can bring to the team...